Neveah Leonard
Yankton's Neveah Leonard works against Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon's Peyton Hellmann to get a takedown during the 126-pound girls championship match Friday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Vermillion. Leonard, who has finished in the top two in both seasons of girls' wrestling, returns for the Gazelles this season.

 Bailey Zubke/P&D

The Yankton Gazelles wrestling team looks to follow up a strong season where the team got ninth place in the state championships as its season begins Thursday (Dec. 1) in a road triangular against Beresford-Alcester-Hudson and Watertown at Beresford High School.

One challenge that head coach Riley Smith is facing with the Gazelles is that there are only four wrestlers on the team. The good news for him, however, is that the team that could make noise throughout the state.

