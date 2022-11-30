The Yankton Gazelles wrestling team looks to follow up a strong season where the team got ninth place in the state championships as its season begins Thursday (Dec. 1) in a road triangular against Beresford-Alcester-Hudson and Watertown at Beresford High School.
One challenge that head coach Riley Smith is facing with the Gazelles is that there are only four wrestlers on the team. The good news for him, however, is that the team that could make noise throughout the state.
“We’re still sitting at about four girls, but we’re trying to get more qualified for that state tournament,” Smith said. “For those that place last year, (we want them) to continue climbing that ladder and hopefully it’ll be getting to another state championship this year.
“We’re fortunate for the girls that we do have out. (Some of the girls) have wrestled for a few years so they have a little bit more understanding. It’s a different approach. The girls push themselves hard.”
That experience will help the team succeed even with the low number of wrestlers on the team.
Smith believes that the team’s technique will lead to them being able to win matches and be competitive throughout the state. He likes the way that the Gazelles are keeping up the intensity and pushing the pace technique-wise.
“We have a few girls (on the team) that have been wrestling for a while,” Smith said. “Even the ones that have come out recently have really done well with their technique. We need to keep improving on some of our intensity and pushing the pace during the match.”
Junior Monica Massey joined the wrestling team after playing on the Gazelles’ soccer team during the fall season. Smith believes that having athletes that play a fall sport already have the competitive mindset going.
“If they’re coming out (after their fall season with) whatever sport they’re playing, that’s a (competitive) mindset. If you’re a competitor, you’re going to work hard to meet the goal that you set for yourself. It doesn’t matter what season that is.”
Even with playing sports, Smith wants both the Gazelles and Bucks to understand the physical nature of wrestling.
“Wrestling is a different beast in itself,” Smith said. “It may be only six minutes, but in that six minutes you’re using every muscle in your body. It’s intense. There’s no breaks. There are no timeouts. A big portion is just trying to get mentally ready for it. It’s amazing what your body can do when your mind is mentally ready and adjusted for that type of competition.”
Smith may be calmer at times when going through different match scenarios with the Gazelles, but maintains an intensity that the players feed off in matches. He wants the Gazelles and Bucks to push each other, whether that is on the floor or in the weight room.
Expectations for the Gazelles wrestling team are high, and Smith looks to lead his team to the state championship starting Thursday.
2022-23 YHS Girls' Wrestling Schedule
12/1 at B-AH/vs. Watertown 5 p.m.
12/3 Watertown Dual Tourn. 10 a.m.
12/6 Washington Quad 5 p.m.
12/8 at Vermillion/vs. DV 5 p.m.
12/17 Washington Inv. 9 a.m.
12/20 vs. Brookings/Roosevelt 5 p.m.
1/5 at Harrisburg/vs. Mitchell 5 p.m.
1/7 Brandon Valley Inv. 9 a.m.
1/12 at BV/vs. Aberdeen 5 p.m.
1/13 Harrisburg Inv. 4 p.m.
1/19 vs. Huron/Pierre 5 p.m.
1/28 Brookings Inv. 9 a.m.
2/11 Harrisburg Inv. 9 a.m.
2/16 ESD Girls’ Tourn. (Brandon) 5 p.m.
2/23-25 State Tourn. (Rapid City) 10 a.m.
