HURLEY — A Shelby Lyons RBI grounder in the bottom of the seventh lifted Viborg-Hurley past Bon Homme 6-5 in high school softball action on Thursday.
Lexi Lindeman went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Viborg-Hurley. Lyons had two hits, including a double. Zoey Christensen had the other Cougar hit.
Jurni Vavruska and Nevaeh Myers each doubled and singled for Bon Homme. Rayna Alberts also had a double. Kenadee Kozak and Mylee Branaugh each had a hit for the Cavaliers.
Lyons picked up the win. Kozak took the loss, striking out six.
Viborg-Hurley, 4-6, travels to Tri-Valley for a doubleheader on May 9. Bon Homme, 6-2, plays Wagner and Winner Area in a triangular on Monday in Wagner.
Elk Point-Jefferson 18, Tri-Valley 2
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson scored 14 runs in the first inning and cruised to an 18-2 victory over Tri-Valley in high school softball action on Thursday.
Josie Curry went 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBI for Elk Point-Jefferson. Grace Griffin also went 3-for-3 with a home run. Hannah Nearman doubled and singled. Sophia Giorgio had two hits and three RBI. Nicole Wells tripled, and Alyssa Chytka and Grace Schuh each had a hit in the victory.
Erika Beck had the lone Tri-Valley hit.
Danica Torrez tossed the three-inning one-hitter, striking out five. Alayna Ebert took the loss.
EPJ, 5-5, travels to Beresford today (Friday). Tri-Valley, 0-10, plays in the Watchdog Classic on Saturday in Beresford.
Madison 4, Vermillion 0
MADISON — Madison’s Amanda Vacanti struck out 13 batters and held Vermillion to three hits in a 4-0 victory over the Tanagers in high school softball action on Thursday.
Vacanti helped her cause at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBI. Ella Malone also doubled. Evie Lurz, Sophia Sudenga and Taylor Buthe each had a hit in the victory.
Chandler Cleveland posted a triple for Vermillion. Shaelynn Puckett and Bailey Baylor each had a hit.
Cleveland took the loss, striking out 12.
Madison, 7-2, hosts Oldham-Ramona-Rutland in a doubleheader today (Friday). Vermillion, 3-3, hosts Tea Area on Monday.
Harrisburg 17, Dakota Valley 2
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Harrisburg scored eight runs in the first inning and didn’t look back, claiming a 17-2 victory over Dakota Valley in high school softball action on Thursday.
Maleia Knutson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Harrisburg. Makayla Hudson doubled and singled. Madelyn Ducheneaux had two hits and four RBI. Macy Bryant also had two hits. Madison Viel had a double and three RBI, and Hailey Boer, Rylee Reeser, Paxton Dekkers and Ava Gross each had a hit in the victory.
Brennen Trotter doubled and singled, and Avry Trotter doubled for Dakota Valley. Emma Wiese, Rachel Voegeli, Annie Bourne and Madelyn Munch each had a hit for the Panthers.
Ducheneaux picked up the win. Voegeli took the loss.
Both teams will play in the Sioux Falls Tournament today (Friday). Dakota Valley will play Pierre and Yankton in the event, while Harrisburg will play Rapid City Stevens today and Rapid City Central on Saturday.
Club
Fury Gazelles 4, S.D. Renegades 3
The Yankton Fury Gazelles topped the South Dakota Renegades in club softball action on Thursday in Yankton.
Daylee Hughes doubled and singled, driving in two, as Yankton claimed the opener 4-3.
September Rausch had the other Yankton hit.
Hughes picked up the win, striking out one.
The second game was called after one inning, with Yankton leading 1-0. Alaina Nelson walked and scored for the Fury Gazelles. Ava Girard recorded one strikeout.
