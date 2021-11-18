VERMILLION — South Dakota director of track and field Lucky Huber is pleased to announce the addition of Townsend Barton, Annika Gordon, Lillian McNaughton and Bennett Schwenn for the 2023 season.
Hailing from nearby Yankton, South Dakota, Annika Gordon anchored the Gazelles state championship 4x400-meter relay. She also placed fourth in the open 400 meters and ran on the runner-up 4x800-meter relay at the South Dakota State Track and Field Championships. She owns a personal best of 58.5 seconds for 400 meters.
Gordon also garnered all-Eastern South Dakota Conference honors at centerfield for the Gazelles softball team. She led the squad to a third-place finish at the state tournament.
A member of the National Honor Society, she plans to major in communication science disorders.
Barton is a multi-event competitor from Carterville, Illinois. McNaugton is a multi-event competitor from LeMars, Iowa. Schwenn is a jumper and multi-event competitor from Milbank.
