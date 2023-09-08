VERMILLION — South Dakota (1-5) dropped a five-set battle to Drake inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday night. It was the first of three games for the Coyotes as a part of the South Dakota Classic. Game scores went 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 19-25, 15-9.

Drake (3-4) put together a well-balanced attack with three hitters in double-digits and three players with double-digit digs. Outside hitter Macy Daufeldt and right-side Taylor Oberpriller each put up 16 kills for the Bulldogs. Oberpriller’s kills came on 27 attempts and five errors to hit .407 on the night. She also added eight digs and five blocks for the Bulldogs. Reigning MVC Player of the Year Haley Bush followed with 14 kills, 16 digs, three blocks, and two service aces to record her second double-double on the season.

