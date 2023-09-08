VERMILLION — South Dakota (1-5) dropped a five-set battle to Drake inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday night. It was the first of three games for the Coyotes as a part of the South Dakota Classic. Game scores went 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 19-25, 15-9.
Drake (3-4) put together a well-balanced attack with three hitters in double-digits and three players with double-digit digs. Outside hitter Macy Daufeldt and right-side Taylor Oberpriller each put up 16 kills for the Bulldogs. Oberpriller’s kills came on 27 attempts and five errors to hit .407 on the night. She also added eight digs and five blocks for the Bulldogs. Reigning MVC Player of the Year Haley Bush followed with 14 kills, 16 digs, three blocks, and two service aces to record her second double-double on the season.
The Coyote offense was on full display Friday night behind middle blocker Madison Harms’ 14 kills and match-high 12 blocks, one shy of her career-high. Outside hitter Kylen Sealock led the Coyotes with a career-high and match-high 17 kills. Sealock added two blocks and seven digs for South Dakota.
Also for USD, setter Avery Van Hook recorded 41 assists for the Coyotes, just one shy of her career-high. She also added three kills, six blocks (one solo block), and two digs.
“Overall, there are a lot of positives to take from today. Drake is an extremely good team, and we knew it was going to be a tough match,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “I was happy with the way our team was able to settle in, especially in the two sets where we were able to pull out the win.”
The South Dakota Classic continues today (Friday) as the Coyotes face former Summit foe IUPUI at 11 a.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Later, USD takes on South Florida at 7 p.m. Prior to the game, the 2022 Summit League Regular Season and Tournament Championship banners will be unveiled. The theme of the game is "White Out".
