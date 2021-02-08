HURLEY — Viborg-Hurley outscored Canistota in each quarter to claim a 55-44 victory over the Hawks in Cornbelt Conference Girls’ Basketball action on Monday.
Sydney Voss posted 15 points and nine rebounds for Viborg-Hurley. NeVaeh Ronke finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Coral Mason added six assists in the victory.
Natalie Becker scored 13 points for Canistota. Mykkah Krinke added eight points.
Viborg-Hurley, 13-2, travels to Parker today (Tuesday). Canistota hosts Chester Area on Friday.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 32-11.
CANISTOTA (4-13) 9 12 13 10 — 44
VIBORG-HURLEY (13-2) 13 14 14 14 — 55
Menno 63, Bridgewater-Emery 45
MENNO — Morgan Edelman finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Menno past Bridgewater-Emery 63-45 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Jesse Munkvold posted 18 points and four assists for Menno. Paityn Huber scored 10 points and Ashton Massey grabbed eight rebounds in the victory.
Morgan Upgraft scored 12 points to lead Bridgewater-Emery. Kerrigan Schultz added 11 points.
Menno faces Jones County on Friday in Mitchell. Bridgewater-Emery travels to Scotland on Thursday.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (9-7) 11 19 6 9 — 45
MENNO (11-5) 12 13 18 20 — 63
Elkhorn Valley 50, Niobrara-Verdigre 34
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Elkhorn Valley outscored Niobrara-Verdigre in each quarter of a 50-34 victory over the Cougars in Niobrara Valley Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Carney Black scored 18 points to lead Elkhorn Valley. Kenzie Mosel netted 11 points and Bria Gale added eight points in the victory.
Senna Swalley and Josilyn Miller each scored 12 points for Niobrara-Verdigre.
ELKHORN VALLEY 13 15 6 16 — 50
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE 11 11 0 12 — 34
Flandreau 56, Madison 45
FLANDREAU — Claire Sheppard scored 20 points to lead Flandreau past Madison 56-45 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Maria Parsley scored 12 points and Lily Klein had 10 points in the victory.
Zoey Garry led Madison with 18 points. Audrey Nelson added 10 points.
Flandreau, 9-5, hosts DeSmet today (Tuesday). Madison hosts Canton on Saturday.
MADISON (5-11) 11 10 8 16 — 45
FLANDREAU (9-5) 10 10 24 12 — 56
Boys
Tri-Valley 47, Lennox 39
COLTON — Tri-Valley overcame a 23-point performance by Lennox’s Peyton Eich in the Mustangs’ 47-39 victory over the Orioles in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Riley Haynes scored 17 points for Tri-Valley. Tyler Johnson added 13 points in the victory.
Tri-Valley travels to Milbank on Saturday. Lennox hosts Tea Area on Friday.
LENNOX (6-10) 10 11 10 8 — 39
TRI-VALLEY (7-8) 14 15 3 15 — 47
