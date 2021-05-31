MENNO — Menno’s Macon Oplinger outdueled Crofton ace Tyler Priest as the Wolves claimed a 3-1 victory over the Bluejays in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Dylan Lehr had three hits and Tyler Miller had a hit and all three RBI for Menno. Spencer Schultz and Nate Kucera each had a hit in the victory.
Lathan Maibaum had two of Crofton’s three hits. Brady Steffen also had a hit.
Oplinger went the distance, striking out 10, for the win. Priest struck out nine batters in 7 1/3 innings, taking the loss.
Menno hosts the Yankton Lakers on Thursday. Crofton travels to Freeman on Thursday.
Lakers 7, Tabor 5
The Yankton Lakers strung together two big innings to claim a 7-5 victory over Tabor in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Collin Zahrbock doubled and singled, driving in two, to lead the Lakers. Jett Olszewski had two hits. Garrett Peikert had a hit and two RBI. Rex Ryken, Owen Feser and Miles Carda each had a hit in the victory.
Joey Slama and Austin White each had two hits for Tabor. Beau Rothschadl and Mace Merkwan each had a hit.
Kieren Luellman struck out seven batters in six innings for the win. Peikert pitched three scoreless innings for the save. Zach Cuka took the loss in relief of Mace Merkwan, who struck out seven in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
The Lakers travel to Menno on Thursday. Tabor makes a return trip to Yankton on Thursday to face the Tappers.
