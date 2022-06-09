FLANDREAU — The South Dakota Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has announced the Academic All-State honorees for the 2022 track and field season.
To be honored, a senior student-athlete must have participated for at least three years, have an overall grade point average of 3.5 or better and have been nominated by their head coach.
Here are the area honorees, listed by school:
Andes Central/Dakota Christian: Sonya Hansum
Avon: Samantha Brodeen, Katie Gretschmann, Makayla Kopp, Lincoln Thury
Parker: Lexi Even, Macy Kippes
Platte-Geddes: Addyson Boltjes, Collin Engebretson, Kiana Shevling-Major, Chase Varilek
Scotland: Tatum Andretta, Delanie VanDriel, Jocelyn Walloch
Vermillion: Mya Dejong, Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Mckenzie Kerkman, Kaleb Preister
Viborg-Hurley: Brooklyn Andersen, Delana Mach
Wagner: Alcista Dion, Jessica kocer, Myles Kokes, Camden Roth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.