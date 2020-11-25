BY JEREMY HOECK
Seven.
That’s how many players the Yankton High School football team had honored on the Class 11AA all-state football teams that were selected by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association and released Wednesday.
The two Bucks named to the offensive team were junior Cameron Zahrbock (wide receiver) and junior Bodie Rutledge (offensive line), while the defensive selections were senior Zavier Leonard (defensive line) and senior Trevor Fitzgerald (defensive back).
Yankton also had three players earn honorable mention recognition: Senior running back Corbin Sohler, senior linebacker Mason Ruzicka, along with sophomore kicker Trevor Paulson.
Brookings, the 11AA runner-up, led the class with 10 all-state selections, while Pierre (which captured its fourth straight state title) and Yankton both had seven honorees. Huron and Sturgis both had five.
In the case of the Bucks, who went 9-2 and reached the Class 11AA semifinals, having seven selections speaks to that team success, according to head coach Brady Muth.
“These guys are all great individual players, but — and they would be the first to tell you — we had a pretty good year as a team,” he said.
“When you surround yourself with guys who care about you as a teammate, you’re going to have individual successes.”
Zahrbock, a 6-foot-3 receiver, was Yankton’s primary target and big-play threat in the passing game, as he caught 27 passes for 572 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, Zahrbock has 49 receptions for 874 yards and six touchdowns.
“He is a big part of what we do offensively, Muth said. “He is a hard worker and participates in multiple sports. We are looking forward to what he can do next year in his senior season.”
While Zahrbock anchored the passing attack, Rutledge anchored the run game from his tackle position on the line. The second-year starter helped Yankton run for 2,205 yards (5.24 yards per carry) this season and led the Bucks in ‘pancake’ blocks.
“Bodie is a multi-sport athlete for us,” Muth said. “He is great in the weight room and was a state qualifier in track for us his freshman year.”
Over on the defensive line, Leonard is a two-time all-state selection, and this season recorded 45.5 total tackles (26 solo) with 1.5 sacks.
“Zavier is great in the weight room for us and is a multi-sport athlete for us at YHS,” Muth said.
Like Leonard, Fitzgerald is also a two-time all-state selection and this year is honored as a defensive back where he recorded 67.5 total tackles with one interception. He was also one of Yankton’s starting quarterbacks, and combined for 1,330 yards and 29 touchdowns.
“He is an elite athlete for us,” Muth said. “On defense, his role is so important in that he ties our secondary and our front together. He is great in pass coverage and run support.”
Yankton’s three honorable mention selections also played key roles in the 9-2 season.
Sohler was Yankton’s primary ball carrier out of the backfield, and he finished with 203 rushes for 884 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 221 yards and a score.
Ruzicka was a two-year starter at linebacker for the Bucks, and this season recorded a team-high 101.5 total tackles with one sack, one fumble recover and three interceptions (one for a touchdown).
Paulsen is a two-year starter for the Bucks at kicker and punter, and this season was 5-of-7 on extra points and 7-of-10 on field goals (with a long of 44 yards). He also averaged 38.3 yards on punts and had six touchbacks on kickoffs.
Collectively, those seven players — along with everyone else — contributed to Yankton’s successes this season, and Muth said he is proud of his Bucks for what they accomplished.
“You get some space from everything here a few weeks removed, and you can really see our program has a lot to build off of,” he said, “and these guys are a good representation of that.”
Area Selections
A number of players from area teams also earned all-state recognition by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association.
Class 11A: Dakota Valley’s Kobey June (running back) and Christian Merchant (offensive line). Honorable mention: Vermillion’s Charlie Ward and Jack Kratz, along with Dakota Valley’s Evan Foster and Hunter Beving.
Class 11B: Elk Point-Jefferson’s Riley Schmitz (running back), Tyler Goehring (wide receiver) and Drake Peed (offensive line).
Class 9AA: Viborg-Hurley’s Angel Johnson (wide receiver), Ty Van Hull (offensive line), Gradee Sherman (defensive line), Tate Kessler (linebacker) and Hayden Gilbert (defensive back). Platte-Geddes’ Jackson Neuman (running back), Nate Whalen (wide receiver), Caden Foxley (tight end), Royce Finney (offensive line), Kelby VanDerWerff (defensive line) and Jacksen Olsen (special teams). Honorable mention: Bon Homme’s Riley Rothschadl, Kaleb Kubal and Isaac Crownover; Platte-Geddes’ Myles Kott and Menno-Marion’s Treyton Sayler.
Class 9A: Canistota-Freeman’s Tyce Ortman (quarterback), Cole Papendick (offensive line), Logan Katzer (linebacker) and Isiah Robertson (defensive back).
Class 9B: Alcester-Hudson’s Logan Serck (quarterback) and Jaxon Doering (athlete). Scotland’s Jordan Gall (defensive line).
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.