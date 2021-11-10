VERMILLION — Yankton senior Cora Schurman was one of five players to sign National Letters of Intent to attend the University of South Dakota and compete for the women’s soccer program, announced Wednesday.
A two-time ESD Conference champion and a 2019 South Dakota AA state champion, Schurman was a five-year letter winner for the Gazelles at nearby Yankton High School. Schurman was an honor roll student and a HOSA member while also competing in track and basketball in high school. Schurman recorded 24 goals and 12 assists in her career.
During her senior season she had a shot on goal percentage of 60 percent while recording seven blocked shots in her holding mid position. She played her club ball at SFS Academy Atlas US Club and plans to major in kinesiology and sport management at USD.
Brooklyn Bordson (Lino Lakes, Minnesota), Natalie Cunningham (Salem, Oregon), Rylee Haldeman (Hartford) and Mady Za (Fairfax, Virginia) will also join the team next season.
Bordson played her high school soccer for Crista Carlson at Centennial High School in Lino Lakes, Minnesota. She was a three-time 7AA conference champion, two-time section 7AA champion and Class AA state runner up in 2019.
Cunningham played her high school soccer for Benje Orozco at West Salem High School where she was a two year letterwinner. She earned a record of 10-1-1 in her career.
Haldeman played her high school soccer for West Central and Greg Anderson in nearby Hartford, South Dakota. She earned offensive player of the championship in 2018 & 2020 and was honorable mention in 2018. She is a three-time Class A state champ and made the state championship game all four years of high school. She earned all-state honors in 2020 and was a SD HS Sports Awards Fall Nominee. She recorded 63 goals and 18 assists in her career with the Trojans.
Za player her high school soccer at Robinson Secondary High School where she was a scholar athlete and one of two freshmen selected to play on varsity.
