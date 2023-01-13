WATERTOWN — The Yankton Bucks outscored Watertown 35-19 in the second half to pull away to a 62-43 victory over the Arrows in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
“It was a typical ESD game,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “It was physical. Both teams played hard. We played well in the second half.
Drew Ryken hit five three-pointers on the way to a team-high 17 points for Yankton. Michael Mors scored 16 points — eclipsing his total from the first three games combined. Cody Oswald scored 12 points and Mac Ryken added nine points for the Bucks.
“It was nice to see some different scorers for us, especially Michael and Cody,” Haynes said. “Cody did a good job of keeping us steady in the first half. Michael did a good job of moving without the ball and attacking the basket. Drew shot it well tonight.”
For Watertown, 1-5, Kohen Kranz led the way with 14 points. Dylon Rawdon added 10 points.
Yankton, 3-1, is back on the road today (Saturday), facing a tough O’Gorman squad.
“It’s a typical O’Gorman team: big, strong, physical. They have long athletic kids,” Haynes said. “Defensively we’re going to have to try to guard the post and get rebounds. (Matthew) Eng is one of the best shooters in the state. We’ll have to chase him around.”
The Bucks will also need to move well on offense to give themselves a chance against the Knights.
“We have to have better ball movement,” Haynes said. “If we get stagnant offensively, they’re going to make it tough for us.”
Yankton won the JV game 54-37 behind 15 points from Landon Potts. Matthew Sheldon scored 11 points and Cohen Zahrbock added eight points in the victory.
Watertown won the sophomore game 50-45. For Yankton, Carson Ness scored 14 points, Easton Nelson scored nine points and Zahrbock added eight points.
Watertown also won the freshmen ‘A’ game 67-58. Owen Eidsness scored a team-high 23 points for Yankton. Gavin Johnson and Cale Haselhorst each had 10 points for the Bucks.
The Arrows won the freshmen ‘B’ game 53-33. For Yankton, Talan Kenney scored seven points. Jake Bivens and Johnson each scored six points.
