WATERTOWN — The Yankton Bucks outscored Watertown 35-19 in the second half to pull away to a 62-43 victory over the Arrows in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.

“It was a typical ESD game,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “It was physical. Both teams played hard. We played well in the second half.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.