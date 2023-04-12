SCOTLAND — The Scotland-Menno Trappers built a 14-0 lead after two innings on the way to a 19-1 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in club high school baseball action on Wednesday in Scotland.
Parker Hochstein had two doubles and four RBI to lead a balanced Trappers attack. Kory Keppen and Bryce Sattler each had a triple and a single. Trent Guthmiller doubled and singled. Ajay Herrboldt and Jayce Walloch each had two hits. Tyrus Bietz, Hunter Clark and Erick Buechler each had a hit in the victory.
Dominic Van Egdom doubled and Cooper Nelson singled for B-AH.
Bryce Sattler struck out four in three shutout innings for the win. Conner Latendresse took the loss.
Scotland-Menno, 1-2, hosts Parker Friday. B-AH hosts Dakota Valley on Friday.
CANTON — Centerville used a 15-run fourth inning to surge past Canton 18-0 in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Logan Bobzin went 3-for-3 with a triple and five RBI for Centerville. Aiden Bobzin also had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBI. Noah Schoenfelder doubled and singled. Ethan Bobzin also had two hits. Miles Eide doubled. Tucker Martz and Brennen Tople each had a hit in the victory.
Braxton Mulder had the lone Canton hit.
Three different pitchers worked for Centerville, with Brady Schroedermeier striking out five in two no-hit innings of work. Mulder took the loss.
Centerville, 2-1, travels to Parkston on Friday.
WAGNER — Wagner outlasted Parkston 8-6 in club high school baseball action on Wednesday in Wagner.
Taite Klumb doubled twice for Parkston. Luke Bormann also had two hits. Jeff Schnabel doubled. Carter Sommer, Brody Boettcher and Drew Braley each had a hit in the effort.
Sommer took the loss in relief.
Parkston, 0-2, hosts Centerville on Friday.
