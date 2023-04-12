SCOTLAND — The Scotland-Menno Trappers built a 14-0 lead after two innings on the way to a 19-1 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in club high school baseball action on Wednesday in Scotland.

Parker Hochstein had two doubles and four RBI to lead a balanced Trappers attack. Kory Keppen and Bryce Sattler each had a triple and a single. Trent Guthmiller doubled and singled. Ajay Herrboldt and Jayce Walloch each had two hits. Tyrus Bietz, Hunter Clark and Erick Buechler each had a hit in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.