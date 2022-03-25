SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota second-year freshman Sara Reifenrath and Coyote director of track and field Lucky Huber garnered Summit League postseason awards announced Friday. Reifenrath received the Summit League Indoor Track Athlete of the Year honor and Huber was voted the Summit League Indoor Coach of the Year.
Reifenrath garners the league’s track athlete of the year award for the first time of her career. She’s the second Coyote to receive the honor for the indoor season, joining Shanice Cannigan (2018).
Reifenrath, a native of Hartington, Nebraska, was voted the Summit League Most Outstanding Performer of the Championship as well. She took home three golds at the league meet, sweeping the 200 meters, 400 meters and the 4x400-meter relay to score 22.50 points. Reifenrath broke both the school and Summit meet record with a time of 23.52 in the 200 meters. The 4x400-meter relay she anchored also broke the school and meet records, clocking 3:42.90. She captured 10 event titles across six different indoor meets throughout the season.
Huber garners his first indoor coach of the year honor, following the Coyote women’s first-ever Summit League indoor crown. He was the league’s outdoor coach of the year in 2018. This is the 18th conference Coach of the Year honor in Huber’s career, spanning three different conferences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.