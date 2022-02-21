There will be a “Learn To Curl” session featuring 2014 USA men’s Olympic curling coach Tim Muller on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center. The session will run from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
There is a cost to participate. Registrations in advance are preferred, but walk-ins will be welcome if space is available.
For more information or to register, email yanktoncc@gmail.com or go online to yanktonice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.