HOCKEY
PEEWEE ‘B’ TOURN.
Feb. 19-21 at Yankton
First Round, Feb. 19
Rushmore vs. Sioux Falls II, 11 a.m.
Oahe vs. Yankton, 1:30 p.m.
Watertown vs. Mitchell, 4 p.m.
Sioux Falls I vs. Sioux Center, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation, Feb. 20
Oahe-Yankton loser vs. SF 2-Rushmore loser, 10 a.m.
SF 1-SC loser vs. Watertown-Mitchell loser, 12:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 20
Oahe-Yankton winner vs. SF 2-Rushmore winner, 3 p.m.
SF 1-SC winner vs. Watertown-Mitchell winner, 5:30 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 21
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 8 a.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 10:30 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
PEEWEE ‘A’ TOURN.
Feb. 19-21 at Brookings
First Round, Feb. 19
Yankton vs. Aberdeen, 1:45 p.m.
Rushmore vs. Brookings, 3:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls I vs. Sioux Center, 5:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls II vs. Brandon Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Consolation, Feb. 20
Yankton-Aberdeen loser vs. Rushmore-Brookings loser, noon
SF 2-BV loser vs. SF 1-SC loser, 2 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 20
Yankton-Aberdeen winner vs. Rushmore-Brookings winner, 4 p.m.
SF 2-BV winner vs. SF 1-SC winner, 6 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 21
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 7:30 a.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 9:30 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, noon
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
PEEWEE ‘C’ TOURN.
Feb. 19-21 at Aberdeen
First Round, Feb. 19
Aberdeen vs. Yankton, 11 a.m.
Brookings vs. Oahe, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls vs. Watertown, 3 p.m.
Consolation, Feb. 20
Brookings-Oahe loser vs. Aberdeen-Yankton loser, 10 a.m. (loser is 7th)
Semifinals, Feb. 20
Brookings-Oahe winner vs. Aberdeen-Yankton winner, noon
Brandon Valley vs. SF-Watertown winner, 2 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 21
FIFTH: Consolation loser vs. SF-Watertown loser, 9 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
FIFTH: Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Coffee & Cream 489
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Coffee & Cream 1394
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Todd Moody 249 (errorless), Brandon Ester 244, Frank Osborn Jr. 244, Chris Brandt 244, Kristen Kozak 193, Annabelle Moody 187, Crystal Povondra 184
STANDINGS: TCB 21-7, For the Taz 19-9, The Bohemians 18-10, Moody’s 18-10, Coffee & Cream 17.5-10.5, Double E’s 17-11, Kozy’s 15.5-12.5, Split Happens 15-13, Ten Pins 14-14, Livin’ on a Spare 13-15, B & A 13-15, Gutter Dusters 13-15, Three Hole Surprise 13-15, Knight Riders 12-16, We Don’t Give a Split 9-19, 2 Broke Girls 9-19, The Cunningham’s 9-19
HIGHLIGHTS: Brendan Gramkow – errorless 228/203; Geno Healy – errorless 211, 2-7; Todd Moody – errorless 196, 2-7; Jeff Driver 2-4-10; Sharon Mernin 6-10, 6-10, 4-5-7; Kelly Menin 2-4-10; Jordan Drotzman 3-10, 3-10; Crysal Povondra 3-10; Mark Povondra 2-5-7; Lonnie Remington 5-6-10; Willis Gramkow 2-7-8, 2-7; Kristen Kozak 4-5
NOTE: TCB wins third quarter
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Shake & Bake 438
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Shake & Bake 1257
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Brent Jones 280, Dan Redowl 279, Brent Jones 263, Devin Henry 255, Brent Jones 246, Dan Redowl 246
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Brent Jones 789, Dan Redowl 742, Devin Henry 670, Dave Reich 631, Harold LaPointe 616
STANDINGS: Tatanka Nupa 95.5, Shake & Bake 80.5, Santee 70, NDNS 69, The Reichs 52, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 50, Nustar 47, Plath Chiropractic 40
