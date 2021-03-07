The Mount Marty University baseball team continued its offensive assault of Dickinson State on Sunday, scoring 24 runs to sweep a doubleheader with the Blue Hawks on Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
MMU took three of four from the Blue Hawks, including a 33-4 rout on Saturday. The Lancers finished with 64 runs scored on the weekend.
In the opener MMU’s Dylan Nicholson combined with two reliefs on a six-hit shutout in a 9-0 Lancer victory.
Cole Anderson went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double, driving in three for Mount Marty. David Richardson doubled and singled. Josh Roemen also homered. Charley Illg doubled, driving in two. Jet Weber, Billy Hancock, Nick Martinez and Colin Muth each had a hit in the victory.
Connor Polkowske had two of Dickinson State’s six hits.
Nicholson struck out five in his five innings of work for the win. Myles Brown and Hunter Marso each pitched an inning of no-hit relief for the Lancers. Brannan Hogan took the loss.
In the nightcap, Mount Marty overcame an early 7-2 deficit, scoring the final 13 runs of the game in a 15-7 victory.
Zane Salley pounded the ball, going 3-for-4 with two home runs (including a grand slam), a double and five RBI, for Mount Marty. Townsend also had three hits. Julito Fazzini doubled twice, driving in three. Roemen also had two hits. Caid Koletzky had a three-run homer. Weber, Hancock and Alex Lagrutta each had a hit in the victory.
Robert Encinas had two hits for Dickinson State. Polkowske doubled for the Blue Hawks.
Heston Williams pitched five innings of shutout relief, striking out five, for the win. Jacob Scully took the loss.
Mount Marty, 7-5, hosts NCAA Division II Northern State on Tuesday. Start time for the doubleheader is 1 p.m.
