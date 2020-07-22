Girls who are entering grades 7-12 and are interested in playing high school soccer this fall are encouraged to attend a pre-season meeting Wednesday, July 29 at 6pm in the Yankton College Alumni Hall located on the YHS campus. Any student in grades 9-12 interested in being a student manager should also plan to attend the meeting.
Masks will be required. Please limit attendance to players and one parent per player, if possible, to allow for proper social distancing practices. Please use the back parking lot.
Contact coach Tyler Schuring with any questions, 605-380-7667.
The season is set to start Aug. 3.
