SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota came out and asserted itself as the aggressor and posted a 5-2 Summit League women’s tennis dual victory over Omaha on Sunday afternoon inside Huether Family Match Pointe.
The Coyotes, with the win, secured the third seed for the upcoming Summit League tournament to be played in Omaha on Friday and Saturday. South Dakota (10-11) will face second-seeded Oral Roberts at Noon on Friday. Omaha, meanwhile, will be the fourth seed and will face regular season champion Denver at 9 a.m. on Friday.
The Coyotes reached double figures in wins for the third time in coach Brett Barnett’s eight-year tenure. The five league victories are the most for the program in Summit League history.
“Mission accomplished with the match today,” said Barnett. “We knew we needed to win to get the three seed and we just delivered and played such a great match.
“We knew doubles would be big and we pulled the point out and cruised.”
South Dakota celebrated Senior Day for its five seniors and came out and took two of the three doubles matches to win the doubles point and proceeded to claim four of six singles matches as well.
Habiba Aly and Jana Lazarevic, a pair of fifth-year seniors, closed out the doubles point with a 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles. The duo closed the regular season at 4-1 in Summit League play while the win allowed Lazarevic to equal the school’s career wins mark in doubles at 53.
Natka Kmoskova, a senior, and Bea Havlickova, a freshman, opened doubles play with a 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles. The tandem finished 4-2 in Summit League play.
Aly earned her sixth singles win in Summit League play with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph at No. 1 singles. She finished 6-1 in Summit League play and is 17-12 overall on the season.
Kmoskova and Havlickova also posted singles victories, both getting their fifth wins in league play. Kmoskova, earned a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles while Havlickova posted a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles.
Berta Girbau posted the clinching point for the second time in three matches and the junior moved to 3-0 in Summit League play with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles.
“This was by far the best start we’ve had in singles all year,” added Barnett. “Across the board we got out so quick and put a ton of pressure on Omaha.
“Great job by Bea, Biba, Nat, and Berta to get us the win. Time to rest a little and put it all on the line against ORU Friday! Go Yotes!”
