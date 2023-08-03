The Menno Mad Frogs might have only three wins to their credit, but they have found their game at the right time.
“The problem throughout the year was that we never seemed to have everybody there together,” said Menno manager Dylan Lehr. “It was tough to get a lineup clicking because you’re always putting different guys in different positions. When our roster is there, we are firing on all cylinders.”
Menno had its full roster in the District 6B Tournament in Crofton last week. It managed to go 2-1 with wins over Freeman and Wynot to reach the South Dakota Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament in Mitchell.
“As long as you’ve got the mindset to win when it matters, we play our best baseball at playoff time (as far as) hitting the ball, keeping errors to a minimum and making plays defensively,” Lehr said. “Our lineup is clicking right now. It really went well in the district tournament for us. The Tabor game (a 10-5 loss for Menno) was a tough one. We had one bad inning, but we have a lot of confidence and momentum going into state tomorrow.”
Menno won its opening game against Freeman 14-11. Austin Pillsbury registered five RBI in that victory for the Mad Frogs. After the loss to Tabor, Menno clinched its spot at state with a 5-3 win over Wynot on July 27.
“That was a big win,” Lehr said. “We got a lot of guys feeling good. It was hot. Everybody was physically exhausted. It took a lot of toughness to battle through that game and hit the ball. Wynot is a very good team. They always spray the ball around. They’re full of good players. To knock them out and move on was a big stepping stone for us to go into the tournament.”
Having the full lineup allowed Lehr to have a full game plan and rotation plan. Even without a full lineup, he is proud of the way the team competed in games throughout the year.
“In three of our games, we went to extra innings with good teams (such as) Tabor, Lesterville and Freeman,” Lehr said. “They were games we probably should have won but we couldn’t quite capitalize.”
Lehr is excited for Menno’s tournament run to start Friday at 1 p.m. against Northville at Cadwell Park.
“We like our draw,” he said. “We’re excited to get things going and take it round-by-round.”
Dustin Livingston leads Menno with a .350 average. Lehr averaged .325 during the season.
The player-manager pointed to Macon Oplinger, Jamison Kleinsasser and Doug Hall as the top pitchers for the team.
The pickup players for Menno include Peyton Wieseler and Dain Whitmire of Wynot. Lehr praised Wieseler’s ability at the plate.
“Peyton Wieseler was in the heart of Wynot’s line up,” Lehr said. “He’s a lefty and swings a good bat, so he’ll be in our lineup somewhere. He’s a good arm as well. We’ve rode Macon, Doug and Jamison but when it comes to the state tournament, you can never have enough experienced arms to say the least.”
The Mad Frogs also picked up Freeman’s Jake Weier.
“Jake Weier is another good bat. He was at the top of the lineup for Freeman and he’ll be in our lineup. He’s a very experienced outfielder.
“If he is not out there (in the outfield) we are young in the outfield (with) guys that are 18 or 19 years old.”
Lehr said it will be good to have Weier on the team, as he is Freeman’s Manager.
“He’s seen a lot more baseball than I have, so it’ll be nice to have him on the team,” Lehr said.
The Mad Frogs look to get win number four Friday against Northville.
