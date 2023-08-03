Mad Frogs Make It To Mitchell
Menno's Dylan Lehr puts the ball in play during a Mad Frogs' South Central League amateur baseball game earlier this season. Menno won just one regular season game, but won two games in the District 6B Tournament to qualify for state.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Menno Mad Frogs might have only three wins to their credit, but they have found their game at the right time.

“The problem throughout the year was that we never seemed to have everybody there together,” said Menno manager Dylan Lehr. “It was tough to get a lineup clicking because you’re always putting different guys in different positions. When our roster is there, we are firing on all cylinders.”

