VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes head coach Lucky Huber’s enthusiasm for the university hosting the 2023 Summit League Indoor Track & Field Championships is easy to pick up on.
“Indoor track is such a fun atmosphere, especially when it’s in the (DakotaDome) and you got the video board, replay and live results,” Huber said. “It’s a fun spot for a track meet.”
Huber added he is excited to see how the team reacts to such a large event taking place in the friendly confines of the DakotaDome Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s a huge advantage for the athletes (as it) makes it easier for family members to attend,” he said. “You sleep in your own bed. (There is) so much of the routine that’s so much easier. Now is that worth 10 points or is that worth 25 points? I’ll tell you (Sunday) afternoon how many extra points that’s worth, but I do feel like it will be.”
The event was originally scheduled to start Friday, but got pushed back a day because of the winter storm the region saw this week. Huber is excited for fans to see the finals Sunday afternoon in what he called the “best three hours of sports ever.”
“What happens (at a conference meet) is so different than a regular track meet where things get long and drawn out,” he said. “It’s one final after another.”
The Coyote women are ranked 26th nationally, with the fourth-ranked pole vault team leading the charge. Huber is proud of the way the team has performed with high expectations.
“These kids have done everything they can to live up to that tradition that we have,” Huber said.
“It’s fun to see them counting the centimeters after a meet and (asking) ‘Did we move up, where are we at now?’ The ranking is important to them as a group.”
The group is led by Marleen Mulla, who ranks second nationally with a school-record clearance of 14-10 (4.52 meters).
Additionally, USD’s women’s weight throw group ranks seventh nationally. With new throws coach Kyle Long, Huber likes the competition within the group, especially with leaders Lydia Knapp (67-8.75 (20.64m)) and Delaney Smith (66-45 (20.23m)), who rank first and second in the conference.
“It’s been interesting to see the two of them push back and forth,” Huber said. “We saw that all fall because they were pushing each other in the weight room too. It’s that constant battle back and forth that, whether it’s in the weight room, conditioning, drills or competition, makes you better.”
The men’s track and field team ranks eighth nationally in the pole vault and high jump. In the pole vault, Marshall Faurot (17-2.75 (5.25m)) and Tre Young (17-1.5 (5.22m)) have led the way for a group that has four of the top six jumpers in the league.
“The group mentality of them all training and pushing each other has really been fun to see,” Huber said. “Overall, our whole men’s program is at that spot where they keep getting better.”
In the high jump, freshman Landon Olson ranks second in the Summit League with a 6-10.75 (2.10m) jump.
“He’s this young, bouncy freshman trying to figure it out,” Huber said. “Technically, he’s not the greatest high jumper but he’s got some bounce in him. Every week he’s getting technically better. When those two things come together — he’s also really good long jumper — somewhere down the road he’ll be that kid that goes maybe seven-foot (in the high jump) and 25-foot in the long jump. That’s an amazing combination right there.”
Other athletes to watch on the 26th-ranked women’s team include Abrielle Jirele and Ella Byers, who both broke the USD mile record at the Husky Classic Feb. 11, as well as high jumper Danii Anglin, who ranks ninth nationally with a school record 6-1.25.
Events start at 9:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at the DakotaDome.
