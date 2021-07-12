VERMILLION — Prior to his freshman year at the University of South Dakota, Chris Nilsen had the opportunity to compete in the 2016 Olympic Trials in the pole vault. Nilsen failed to clear the opening bar and placed last in the competition.
“In 2016, all I wanted to do was go get a picture with (U.S. pole vault recorder holder) Sam Kendricks,” Nilsen said. “I watched every professional pole vaulter on YouTube before I went to bed at night and to actually see them in person and watch them vault in person was so impressive that I was too star struck to actually pole vault well.”
Five years later, at the same event, Nilsen brought home gold in the U.S. Championships and qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games as the top pole vaulter in the United States and will head out to Tokyo July 24.
Nilsen, a Kansas City, Missouri native, graduated from USD in 2020 with a degree in Kinesiology and Sport Management and is now a professional pole vaulter signed to Nike. Nilsen’s first call from his collegiate and professional coach, Derek Miles, came after winning the Missouri State title by clearing 17 feet his junior year.
Miles, an Olympian himself, went to USD and professionally pole vaulted and made it to three Olympic Games. Miles medaled in the 2008 Olympics, bringing the bronze medal home. Miles and Nilsen have been close since Nilsen stepped foot on campus.
“It’s very helpful (to have Miles as a coach), because he’s been not only my coach, but my mentor and kind of father figure for the last four or five years,” Nilsen said. “It’s kind of like a cheat code, he can just be like, this is what happens we you get to this point and it’s even more so because we have the same agent…. To have the same agent and basically the same career, it’s very helpful.”
Miles is currently the associate director of track and field at USD, working with the pole vault and multi-event groups. Miles has coached two national champions at the Division I level, with Bethany Buell in 2013 and Nilsen, who won three national championships (2017, ’18 and ’19).
“He’s where he is because the athletes before him created a culture for him to come and train hard and he had the physical tools,” Miles said. “There had to be a culture in place for him to take advantage of, to learn how to, maybe after practice, I don’t just stretch and leave. I actually stick around and to some extra abs with the team.”
Nilsen is still coached by Miles, who will make the trip to Tokyo prior to the preliminary rounds. The two will not be able to have much of any in-person interaction with each other as there are no spectators allowed at the Olympic Games this summer.
Nilsen attributes a lot of his development to Miles, who has helped him reached a level Nilsen didn’t ever think was possible. Nilsen said that he has changed a lot as a person in the last five years, since his first trip to the Olympic Trials.
“When I was younger, I used to experience about 20 different emotions at once,” Nilsen said. “That was a problem because it was a bit of an overload. Now I kind of just shut it all off and focus like tunnel vision.”
Nilsen said tunnel visioning when on the runway allows him to shut off the extra distraction of his other competitors makes and misses, and allows him to focus on what his next bar is. Nilsen doesn’t have a set bar to reach at the Olympic Games, but he wants to clear six meters (19-8 ¼) by the end of the season, whether that is at the Olympics or not.
Miles and Nilsen acknowledged the difficulty of the pole vault competition right now. Former LSU standout Mondo Duplantis, who placed second to Nilsen in the 2019 outdoor NCAA Championships, is now the world record holder at 20 feet, 3 ¼ inches. Nilsen is the second ranked American, behind Kendricks, and is fifth in the world this year. Kendricks is ranked second in the world behind Duplantis, who is competing for Sweden.
“I think the hands are full for the gold (with Duplantis), but if he does what he’s been doing this year, especially depending on if he does it on the first attempt, I think he’s in the running to be in the top three,” Miles said. “That’s the goal, just focus on a jump he wants to have, jump the bar he wants to have, then keep our head down until we’re out of the meet and then we’ll see where we finish.”
The qualifying round of the men’s pole vault competition is scheduled for Saturday, July 31. The men’s pole vault final is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3. Nilsen said his first goal for the Olympics is to make the final. After that he wants to clear 19 feet and then the six meter bar.
“It’s hard to say how you would or will compete against someone,” Nilsen said. “It’s hard to say what I’m going to do when I’m on the runway and Mondo cleared 19 feet and now I’m at the bar for 19 to try and clear it. I think we just have to go about it the way we normally do…. I think we just go in and one, have fun, and two just try to get on the podium in some way, shape or form.”
