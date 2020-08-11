No. 17/11 South Dakota women’s basketball tops the charts of the WBCA Academic Top 25 announced today by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. The Coyotes boast a 2019-20 grade-point average of 3.79 for tops in NCAA Division I.
This marks the fifth-straight year of the Coyotes ranking in the WBCA’s Academic Top-25, with South Dakota ranking in the top-five four out of those five seasons.
South Dakota (30-2) was the only program on the WBCA’s academic list to finish in the Associated Press Top 25. The Coyotes were led in the classroom and on the court by three-time Academic All-American Ciara Duffy. Guard Chloe Lamb joined Duffy on the Academic All-Summit League team. All 13 eligible players made the Summit’s honor roll this year as well.
Mount Marty extended its string of consecutive top-10 finishes in NAIA team GPAC to eight straight years with a sixth place ranking. The Lancers posted a 3.725 team GPAC on the season.
