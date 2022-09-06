BRANDON — Brandon Valley kept the Yankton offense at bay and found its offensive footing in the second half, claiming a 2-0 victory over the Gazelles in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Tuesday.
“The first half was slow, and they struggled to connect passes to feet,” said Yankton assistant coach Haleigh Diede. “They didn’t allow any goals in during the second half and they connected a lot better which led to more opportunities up top.”
