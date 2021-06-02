Connecting Cultures will host a free youth soccer event on Saturday at Fantle Memorial Park in Yankton. The event will run from 10-11:30 a.m. on the 19th Street side of the park.
The event will be highlighted by Gianfranco Espinoza Andrade, who played soccer professionally in Peru, and Mount Marty head men’s soccer coach Carlos Saenz. Youth will have the opportunity to pass the ball around, as well as a meet-and-greet and the opportunity for photos and autographs.
For more information, go to the Connecting Cultures Yankton page on Facebook.
