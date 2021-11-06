ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty finished seventh in the men’s division and ninth in the women’s division of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships, Saturday in Orange City, Iowa.
Dordt swept the team titles.
On the men’s side, Dordt pushed the first six runners across to post a perfect score of 15. Davis Tebben won the 8,000-meter race in 25:52.77, followed by Jacob Vander Plaats (26:04.12), Eric Steiger (26:08.22), Nicolas Veldhorst (26:09.14) and Joe Anderson (26:18.57).
Doane (71), Northwestern (85), Concordia (122) and Morningside (140) rounded out the first five.
Mount Marty (198) was led by Brian Santiago, who finished 19th in 27:30.72. Lukas Blankman (29:18.55) was 45th, Caden Ideker (29:18.91) was 46th, Carson Means (29:37.20) was 55th and Liam Vidas (29:53.27) was 58th to complete the Lancer scoring.
Also for Mount Marty, Cristobal Gonzalez (30:02.63) was 61st, Mason Schlunsen (30:08.91) was 63rd, Brayden Effle (31:30.63) was 76th, Drew Nielsen (32:21.99) was 79th and Alfonso Erickson (33:16.49) was 82nd.
Dordt scored 54 points to beat out Hastings (77) and Morningside (79) for the women’s title. Doane (105) and Concordia (110) completed the first five.
Hastings’ Shania Santos won the 5,000-meter women’s race in 18:45.03, beating out Dordt’s Jessica Kampman (19:04.61). Morningside’s Emalee Fundermann (19:06.34), Hastings’ Madison Gerken (19:10.62) and Morningside’s Kristine Honomichl (19:15.08) rounded out the first five.
Mount Marty (269) was led by Kiah Trainor, who placed 47th in 21:32.14. Tayler Carlson (22:02.74) was 57th, Jordyn Fischer (22:38.93) was 67th, Madison Howard (22:54.76) was 74th and Gracie Rippen (23:00.79) was 76th to complete the Lancer scoring.
Also for MMU, Emma Neises (23:33.42) was 81st, Leighton Mlady (23:36.62) was 83rd and Emily Johnson (24:25.51) was 86th.
