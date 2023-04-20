O’NEILL, Neb. — Neligh-Oakdale edged Ord for top honors in the 11-team O’Neill Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Thursday at the O’Neill Golf Club.
Neligh-Oakdale shot 347 to finish three strokes ahead of Ord (350). Cedar Catholic (373) was third, followed by West Holt (378), host O’Neill (384) and Hartington-Newcastle (392).
Neligh-Oakdale put two golfers in the top four, led by medalist Chase Furstenau’s 82. Ord’s Tad Kovarik shot 83. West Holt’s Weston Mathis and Neligh-Oakdale’s Aiden Kuester each shot 84.
Hartington-Newcastle’s Dayton Sudbeck was the top area finisher, placing 11th with an 87. Cedar Catholic put two golfers in the top 15, Jay Steffen (89) in 12th and Cazden Christensen (91) in 14th.
