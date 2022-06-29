VERMILLION — Vermillion scored nine runs in the first inning and coasted to a 15-2 victory over Lennox in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Charlie Ward went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Vermillion. Connor Saunders and Jake Jensen each doubled and singled. Clayton Sorenson tripled. Jack Kratz, Ben Burbach and T.J. Tracy each doubled. Willis Robertson and Reece Proefrock each had a hit in the victory.
Burbach pitched four innings, striking out five, for the win. Carter Mart pitched a scoreless fifth, striking out three.
Vermillion, 10-7, hosts Tabor on Friday.
Salem 11, Menno-Scotland 1
MENNO — Salem built an early lead and kept adding on, claiming an 11-1 victory over Menno-Scotland in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Brayden Sattler had a pair of hits for Menno-Scotland. Ajay Herrboldt added a hit for the Trappers.
Jacob Schott took the loss, striking out three in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
Menno-Scotland travels to Wessington Springs on Friday.
Centerville 7, EPJ Juniors 0
CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Tornadoes held the Elk Point-Jefferson Junior Legion squad to two hits in a 7-0 victory in baseball action on Wednesday.
Logan Bobzin and Brennen Tople each tripled and singled for Centerville. Alec Austin doubled and singled. Aiden Bobzin, Travis Hybertson and Tucker Martz each had a hit in the victory.
Ashton Fairbanks and Jacob Gale each had a hit for EPJ.
Cole Edberg picked up the win, striking out four in his four innings of work. Logan Bobzin had seven strikeouts in three innings of relief. Kayden Moore went the distance in the loss, striking out six in six innings of work.
EPJ hosts Dakota Valley today (Thursday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.