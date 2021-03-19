SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Valley Cossacks will play for a state boys’ basketball championship for the first time in school history.
The third-seeded Cossacks rallied to beat second-seeded Dakota Valley 62-57 in Friday night’s semifinals of the South Dakota State Class A Tournament at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Valley, now 23-1, advances to play Sioux Falls Christian in tonight’s (Saturday) 7:30 p.m. championship game. Dakota Valley (22-3), meanwhile, will face Dell Rapids in the 5 p.m. third place game.
To reach the school’s first final, though, Sioux Valley had to mount a serious comeback. Dakota Valley built a 42-27 lead at the 4:44 mark of the third period.
Oliver Vincent’s two free throws with 43 seconds left pushed Sioux Valley into the lead and Kelton Vincent’s two foul shots with 21 seconds remaining padded the lead to 60-57.
Dakota Valley missed a pair of three-pointers on its next possession and fouled Sioux Valley’s Hayden Ruesink on the rebound. He made two free throws with 10 seconds left to close the scoring.
Oliver Vincent finished with 29 points, while Ruesink had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kelton Vincent added eight points for Sioux Valley.
Dakota Valley got 23 points from Isaac Bruns, 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists from Paul Bruns, and seven points from Chayce Montagne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.