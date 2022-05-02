CANTON — Wagner’s Dustin Honomichl tossed a six-inning no-hitter, striking out 13, as the Red Raiders blanked Canton 13-0 in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Matt Link went 3-for-3 with a double and four runs scored for Wagner. Nolan Dvorak had two hits and three RBI. Corbin Carda also had two hits. Keegan McAdaragh doubled. Honomichl had a hit and four RBI, and Teddy Slaba and Javian Pesicka each had a hit in the victory.
Kadin Huyser took the loss.
Wagner, 5-4, hosts Vermillion on Thursday.
Bon Homme 12, BAH 2
BERESFORD — Carter Uecker had three hits to lead Bon Homme past Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Easton Mudder and Landon Bares each had two his for Bon Homme. Landon Smith tripled, Riley Rothschadl doubled and Steven Neth added a hit in the victory.
Jax Fickbohm doubled for B-AH. Zach Boden and Jake Goblirsch each had a hit for the Black Sox.
Logan Winckler pitched six innings, striking out five, for the win. Boden took the loss.
Bon Homme hosts Parker on Wednesday. The Black Sox host Vermillion on Friday.
Bon Homme 14, EPJ 0
BERESFORD — Carter Uecker and Easton Mudder combined on a six-inning, one-hit shutout as Bon Homme blanked Elk Point-Jefferson 14-0 in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Mudder, Riley Rothschadl and Landon Bares each had two hits for Bon Homme. Uecker, Wesley Kaul, Landon Smith, Jace Toupal and Logan Winckler each had a hit in the victory.
Ty Trometer had the lone Huskies hit.
Uecker allowed one hit over five innings, striking out three, for the win. Mudder struck out two in a scoreless sixth inning. Ben Swatek took the loss, striking out six in his three innings of work.
Menno-Scotland 11, Garretson 4
GARRETSON — Menno-Scotland scored six runs in the final two innings to pull away for an 11-4 victory over Garretson in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Austin Pillsbury went 3-for-4, and Kory Keppen went 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead Menno-Scotland. Ajay Herrboldt and Kadeyn Ulmer each doubled. Bryce Sattler, Treyton Saylor and Turner Nicholson each had a hit in the victory.
Dylan Kindt and Isaiah Gnadt each had two hits for Garretson. Carson Clark, Michael Olson, Tayson Swatek and Ian Buettner each had a hit for the Blue Dragons.
Karson Bierle pitched four innings, striking out four, for the win. Trent Guthmiller struck out six in two innings of relief for the victorious Trappers. Clark took the loss.
Menno-Scotland travels to Parkston on Wednesday.
Parkston 14, Parker 3
PARKER — Parkston built an 11-2 lead on the way to a 14-3 victory over Parker in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Brayden Jervik had a pair of hits for Parkston. Will Jodozi homered, Josh Polreis doubled and Kaleb Weber, Luke Bormann, Max Scott, Ty Neugebauer and Carter Kalda each had a hit in the victory.
Ethan Kasten had two of Parker’s four hits. Eathan Scheaffer and Devin Kuchta each had a hit for the Pheasants.
Scott picked up the win, striking out five in his three innings of work. Bormann struck out five in two innings of scoreless relief. Scheaffer took the loss.
