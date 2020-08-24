Yankton pitching tossed a pair of shutouts and the Gazelles offense pounded out 21 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Mitchell on Monday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
In the opener, Lexi Madson struck out eight in a complete game shutout as the Gazelles won 5-0.
Lainie Keller had two doubles and two RBI to lead Yankton. Annika Gordon doubled and singled. Jenna Cox and Madson each had a hit in the victory.
Ally Barlean doubled and singled for Mitchell. Kathleen Nash had two hits. Cameryn Krogman, Kassidy Overweg and Sicely Allhiser each had a hit.
Jacey Link took the loss.
In the nightcap, Cox had three home runs and six RBI to lead Yankton to a 16-0 rout of the Kernels.
Paige Gullikson also had three hits, including a triple and a double, and three RBI for Yankton. Madson doubled and singled, driving in two. Carley LaFrentz also doubled, driving in two. Elle Feser, Addison Binde, Tori Vellek and Grace Behrns each had a hit in the victory.
Nash had the lone Mitchell hit in the three-inning contest.
Behrns struck out five of the 10 batters she faced to claim the win. Jacey Linke took the loss.
Yankton, 2-2, travels to Brookings for a doubleheader on Thursday. Mitchell, 1-5, heads to Rapid City for games this weekend.
