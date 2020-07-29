Four Yankton baseball teams will begin post-season play this weekend, with the Yankton Black Sox, Lakers and Reds each playing in their respective state tournaments.
Yankton’s American Legion Junior team will host its Region 2A Tournament beginning Friday.
Yankton’s Legion squad was eliminated from post-season play on Tuesday, swept by Pierre in a best-of-3 region series.
Here is a quick look at the Yankton teams that are beginning post-season play later this week.
Black Sox
The Yankton Black Sox take a 17-11 record in the Class A 16-Under Tournament, to be played in Harrisburg and Tea. The Black Sox are in Pool 2 of the 11-team field. The Black Sox open on Friday at noon against Sioux Falls Black, then will face either Brandon Valley or Brookings on Saturday morning.
Offensively, the Black Sox have been led by Mac Ryken (.464, 5 doubles, 15 RBI, 30 runs, 30 SB), Cody Oswald (.460, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 25 RBI, 27 runs, 33 SB) and Drew Ryken (.386, 5 doubles, 23 RBI, 23 runs). Jack Halsted (.339, 23 runs, 24 SB) also has more than one stolen base per game.
Drew Ryken (4-2, 1 save, 1.89 ERA, 26 K in 26 IP), Rayner Roig (2-0, 2.05 ERA, 12 K in 13 2/3 IP) and Mac Ryken (2-1, 1 save, 4.25 ERA, 15 K in 26 1/3 IP) have been among the pitching leaders for the Black Sox. Isaiah Schelhaas (3-3, 1 save, 4.60 ERA, 33 K in 24 1/3 IP) and Cooper Grotenhuis (1-1, 5.78 ERA, 12 K in 13 1/3 IP) are also among the team leaders in appearances.
Lakers
The Yankton Lakers have split their 18 games, going 9-9. The team will compete in the 14-Under Tournament in Aberdeen. The Lakers are in Pool 1 of the 13-team field. The Lakers will face Watertown on Friday night, and Brandon Valley and Brookings on Saturday.
Austin Gobel (12 RBI, 23 runs, 21 SB) has ripped the ball at a team-best .590 for the Lakers. Lucas Kampshoff (.463, 7 doubles, 16 RBI, 22 runs, 22 SB) and Hunter Teichroew (.405, 15 RBI, 16 runs) are also batting over .400 on the season. Payton Peterson (.367, 10 RBI, 18 runs), Tyson Prouty (.345, 12 RBI) and Frankie Int Veld (.300, 10 RBI) also have 10 or more runs batted in on the season.
Sean Turner (3-0, 3.00 ERA, 19 K in 25 2/3 IP) leads the Lakers in strikeouts, wins and innings pitched. Peterson (1-1, 6.63 ERA, 8 K in 19 IP), Int Veld (0-1, 2 K in 8 2/3 IP) and Prouty (1-3, 14 K in 8 1/3 IP) have each made six appearances for the squad.
Reds
The Yankton Reds (12-8) are in Pool 2 of the 13-team field in Sioux Falls. The Reds will face Brookings on Saturday at 1 p.m., then face one of the two Harrisburg teams later in the day.
Owen Wishon (.531, 7 doubles, 16 RBI, 25 runs, 11 SB), Easton Nelson (.489, 6 doubles, 18 RBI, 14 runs), Matthew Sheldon (.447, 12 RBI, 23 runs, 13 SB) and Cohen Zahrbock (.440, 10 RBI, 17 runs, 12 SB) have sparked the offense. Evan Serck (.289) has scored 22 runs and stolen 27 bases on the season.
Sheldon (3-0, 1.83 ERA) leads the team in wins and strikeouts (41). Mark Kathol (2-0, 2.63 ERA, 12 K in 16 IP) and Zahrbock (1-1, 4.54 ERA, 17 K in 12 1/3 IP) share the team lead with six appearances each. Kael Garry (1-1, 4.05 ERA, 10 K in 19 IP), Wishon (0-2, 1.00 ERA, 19 K in 14 IP), Trey Sager (2-1, 13 K in 8 1/3 IP) and Trey Rothschadl (1 K in 2 1/3 IP) all have multiple starts on the mound.
Juniors
Yankton’s Junior Legion (6-16-1) team will be the fourth seed in the four-team Region 2A Tournament, which begins Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Garrett Nelson (.299, 6 RBI, 21 runs, 8 SB), Jackson Conway (.271, 3 doubles, 6 RBI, 12 runs) and Jacob Larson (.261, 10 RBI, 5 runs) have led the way for Yankton. Jace McCorkell (.250, 10 runs) has a team-best 15 RBI. Sam Kampshoff (.244, 10 RBI, 14 runs) has the team’s lone home run, and is tied for the team lead with three doubles.
Five pitchers have logged 10 or more innings, with Landon Loecker (2-2, 6.00 ERA, 21 K) posting a team-best 30 1/3 innings pitched. Nelson (0-2, 7.52 ERA, 27 IP) has matched Loecker for the team lead in strikeouts at 21.
Opening round games on Friday will feature second-seeded Sioux Falls East against third-seeded Sioux Falls West at 5:30 p.m., followed by Yankton against top-seeded Harrisburg at 8 p.m.
