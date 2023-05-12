BROOKINGS — Lightning didn’t strike twice at the Summit League Softball Tournament for South Dakota. The Coyotes dropped a 14-2 decision to Omaha and lost 3-0 to South Dakota State in the elimination game that followed Friday, sending South Dakota to a third-place finish.

Clara Edwards started both games in the circle for South Dakota. Omaha tagged her for five runs in the top of the first inning and coach Robert Wagner turned to Kori Wedeking in inning two. That allowed Edwards to face SDSU later in the day and she allowed just four hits to the top-seeded Jacks. But two errors behind her gave SDSU two runs and the Coyote offense couldn’t find a spark against Tori Kniesche who tossed her nation-leading 14th shutout of the season.

