EUGENE, Ore. — Three time NCAA Champion and USD graduate Chris Nilsen qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in the pole vault Monday afternoon in Eugene, Oregon.
Nilsen cleared his first six heights Monday without a miss. Nilsen was the only competitor to clear 19-4.25, giving him the U.S. Championship gold medal. Nilsen is currently represented by Nike and will be making his first trip to the Olympics.
“I think back to the 18-year-old guy who came here,” Nilsen said. “If you had told him, ‘you are going to win the Olympic Trials in 2021,’ he would have slapped you in the face and said that’s stupid, don’t ever tell me that again.”
During his time at USD, Nilsen won one indoor and two outdoor NCAA titles in the pole vault. Nilsen has placed second (2018) and third (2017) at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Nilsen also won the 2019 Pan American Games gold medal in the pole vault.
Nilsen will be joined by Nike teammate Sam Kendricks and Puma athlete KC Lightfoot as the three men’s pole vaulters representing the United States in August in Tokyo. Kendricks holds the national record in the pole vault at 19-10.5.
“This means the same thing it did was I was a freshman pole vaulter, because when I went ot London with Sam (Kendricks) and Andrwe Irwin, it was just as much of an honor as it is now,” Nilsen said. “And the fact that I’m able to go to Tokyo with Sam and KC is still a big honor and I’m just happy that I get to perform with these guys.”
Nilsen joins his collegiate and professional coach Derek Miles as the two USD men’s pole vaulters to make it to the Olympic Games. Miles was the 2008 bronze medalist in pole vault.
Nilsen entered the Olympic Games with the fifth best mark in the world this season (19-4.75) and Nilsen’s personal best is 19-6.25, coming back in the 2019 NCAA Championships, setting the meet record.
The 2021 Olympic Games are set to get underway July 23 and run through August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.