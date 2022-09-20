VERMILLION — South Dakota fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda has been named the Summit League Men’s Cross Country Peak Performer of the Week presented by TicketSmarter for the period ended Sept. 18. This marks his first honor of the 2022 season.

Gemeda picks up his eighth career weekly accolade from the Summit League, which ranks fourth in league history. He tied the Summit single-season record last fall with five.

