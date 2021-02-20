SIOUX CENTER, Iowa —Mount Marty placed fifth on the men’s side and eighth on the women’s side of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships, which concluded on Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Dordt claimed the men’s title, 184 to 152 over Doane. Concordia (76), Northwestern (74) and the Lancers (59.5) rounded out the first five.
The Lancers’ lone victory came from Marcus Jnofinn, who won the 55-meter dash in 6.42 seconds. He also placed fifth in the 200 (22.37).
Paul Paul claimed a pair of runner-up finishes, in the 200 (22.10) and 400 (48.55).
The Lancers’ two multi-event competitors also took home one other individual medal. Seth Wiebelhaus (4,587) and Mason Schleis (4,581) finished fourth and fifth in the heptathlon. Wiebelhaus placed sixth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.19), while Schleis tied for eighth in the pole vault (13-9 3/4).
Brian Santiago also took home two individual medals, placing sixth in the 3,000 (9:01.70) and seventh in the 5,000 (15:37.73). Also for the Lancer men, Jesse Van Hemert finished seventh in the 55-meter hurdles (8.35), Taven McKee placed eighth in the 55-meter dash and Mason Schlunsen finished eighth in the 600 (1:25.82).
The Lancers’ 3200 relay team of Schlunsen, Steven Thompson, Caden Ideker and Wiebelhaus finished third in 8:12.49. MMU’s 1600 realy squad of Paul, Van Hemert, Nathaniel Kropuenske and Schlunsen finished seventh in 3:28.06.
Concordia rolled to the women’s title, 217 to 137 over Hastings. Dordt was third with 132 points.
The Lancers scored 20 points in the meet, with their top finish coming in Friday’s lone event. Stephanie Faulhaber earned a runner-up finish in the pentathlon, scoring 3,133 points. She came back on Saturday to finish sixth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.69).
Also for the Lancer women, Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl finished fifth in the 600 (1:42.85), Callie Davis finished eighth in the 400 (1:02.29) and Hallie Hallock placed eighth in the shot put (40-11 3/4).
The Lancers’ 1600 relay squad of Kuehl, Elianna Clark, Ashinee George and Davis finished sixth in 4:08.71.
Next up for Mount Marty is the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, which will be held at the Lancers’ home facility. The Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse will hold the meet March 3-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.