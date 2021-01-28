HARRISBURG — The Yankton Bucks dropped a pair of Eastern South Dakota Conference wrestling matches on Thursday in Harrisburg. The matches were from a triangular that was postponed on Jan. 15.
Brandon Valley swept Yankton 77-0, using five pins and a technical fall.
Aberdeen Central beat Yankton 66-12, with five pins for the Golden Eagles. All three Yankton victories were by major decision, with Tucker Bahm (120), Will Pavlish (132) and Zavier Leonard (220) scoring Bucks victories.
Yankton’s Nevaeh Leonard went 3-0 as part of a girls’ scramble held in conjunction with the boys’ event. She scored pins over Aberdeen Central’s Melina Frank, Ally Brunmaier and Clare Moe.
Yankton heads to the Brookings Invitational on Saturday.
BRANDON VALLEY 77, YANKTON 0: 106 — Zander Nielsen BV by forfeit; 113 — Jacob Wolfe BV dec. Dylan Sloan 8-1; 120 — Jordon Oehme BV dec. Tucker Bahm 5-0; 126 — Sawyer Linn BV by forfeit; 132 — Alex Mentzer BV pin. Will Pavlish 0:59; 138 — Teygan Harstad BV pin. Evan Nelson 2:56; 145 — Jesse Johnson BV pin. Shaylor Platt 2:46; 152 — Greyson Bortnem BV by forfeit; 160 — Sabren Bortnem BV by forfeit; 170 — Lucas Slack BV pin. Asa Swensen 1:15; 182 — Dominic Tucker BV pin. Ashton Langeland 0:47; 195 — Luke Wickersham BV by forfeit; 220 — Owen Warren BV tech. fall Zavier Leonard 23-8 5:06; 285 — Navarro Schunke BV by forfeit
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 66, YANKTON 12: 106 — Rayden Zens AC by forfeit; 113 — Mason Schrempp AC pin. Dylan Sloan 2:48; 120 — Tucker Bahm Y maj. dec. Jacob Bellefeuille 14-6; 126 — Brock Martin AC by forfeit; 132 — Will Pavlish Y maj. dec. Logan Opitz 13-2; 138 — Braydon Steuck AC pin. Evan Nelson 3:00; 145 — Braden Senger AC pin. Shaylor Platt 2:34; 152 — Beau Price AC by forfeit; 160 — Ayden Gisi AC by forfeit; 170 — Samuel Calvert AC pin. Asa Swensen 0:58; 182 — Dylan Schaunaman AC pin. Ashton Langeland 1:10; 195 — Landon Merkel AC by forfeit; 220 — Zavier Leonard Y maj. dec. Bryce Beitelspacher 12-1; 285 — Eric Becerra AC by forfeit
Mid-State Conf.
PIERCE, Neb. — Host Pierce edged Boone Central for top honors in the Mid-State Conference Wrestling Tournament on Thursday.
Pierce finished with 178 points, just ahead of Boone Central (171) and O’Neill (167.5). For the victorious Bluejays, Brock Bolling (126), Jayden Coulter (138), Ashton Schweitzer (152) and Zander Schweitzer (170) won titles.
Crofton-Bloomfield placed fourth with 142 points, led by champions Robbie Fisher (106) and Jared Janssen. Hudson Barger (113), William Poppe (138) and Ty Tramp (195) each finished second. Garret Buschkamp (170) placed fourth.
Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 45.5 points on the day. Conner Hochstein (152) placed third, and Tavious Pinkelman (120) and Kerby Hochstein (132) each finished fourth for the Trojans.
Sunshine Bible Tri.
MILLER — Andes Central-Dakota Christian edged Sunshine Bible 18-17 as part of a wrestling triangular on Thursday.
Apollo Weddell (170) won by pin for AC-DC. In the other match in the dual, Sunshine Bible’s Josh VanHeuvelen won by technical fall at 138 pounds.
Chamberlain beat AC-DC 84-0 and Sunshine Bible 76-6.
