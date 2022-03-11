BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—South Dakota second-year freshman Eerik Haamer and freshman Marleen Mülla garnered second team All-America recognition in the men’s and women’s pole vault, respectively, Friday night at the NCAA Championships held inside Birmingham CrossPlex.
Haamer, hailing from Tartu, Estonia, placed 11th with a third-attempt make at the height of 17-10 ½ (5.45m). The performance earned him second team All-America recognition. Friday marked his seventh meet vaulting past 17-feet this season. His season-best of 18-1 (5.51m) came in February at the Ichabod Mid-Week Challenge. Haamer was a first-team All-America honoree in 2021 with a fourth-place finish a year ago.
Mülla, hailing from Rakvere, Estonia, finished in a tie for 12th after a first-attempt make of the opening bar 13-7 ¾ (4.16m). Two weeks ago, Mülla vaulted a personal best 14-5 ¼ (4.40m) at the Summit League Indoor Championships to qualify for her first-ever national meet.
The Coyotes begin the outdoor season in two weeks with the squad split up between a series of meets – the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas; the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Texas; and the Wildcat Classic in Wayne, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.