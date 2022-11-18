BY ERIC BEAN
VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes are looking to make a statement on Senior Day as they take on the Northern Iowa Panthers at 1 p.m. Saturday at the DakotaDome in Missouri Valley Football Conference action.
“Games like this are a statement game on the season in terms of wanting your guys to go out, flat-out compete, and enjoy the opportunity to play a good football team at home,” Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson said. “Senior games are always emotional games, not just for those (seniors). It’s (important) for their teammates to understand (that) for a lot of these guys, it’s not just their last game at USD, but their last football game period.”
The Coyotes, now 3-7 (2-5 MVFC), had a chance to make a statement last week against the No. 19 North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Instead, USD rued mistakes on special teams as UND clinched an at-large playoff berth with a 28-19 Fighting Hawks victory. With the loss, the Coyotes finished the season 0-6 on the road.
“In some of our road games this year, we’ve had one phase that hasn’t played quite as well as it has at other times,” Nielson said.
With USD leading 13-7, UND blocked a John Bickle punt with 18 seconds remaining in the first half allowed the Fighting Hawks to get the ball at the one-yard line. They scored a touchdown on the next play to take a 14-13 lead into the halftime locker room.
The Fighting Hawks came out of the locker room and marched right down the field for another touchdown to take a 21-13 lead with 9:06 remaining in the third.
“(The blocked punt was) not just a seven-point swing when you look at it as much as a 14-point swing in the game,” Nielson said. “It ended up being huge, not because that’s one of the biggest players in football, but because of the number of possessions in the game. It was a difficult thing to overcome.”
Along with the blocked punt, Coyotes kicker Eddie Ogamba missed an extra point and had another blocked that would have got USD within one possession early in the fourth quarter.
“The kicking game is area that we’ve been strong in all year,” Nielson said. “We had a couple of breakdowns there. It wasn’t just the blocked punt. Missing a couple of (extra) points after touchdowns put us in a situation there at the end where we’re two scores down (28-19) as opposed to one score down (28-20) midway through the fourth quarter. As a result, you’ve got to play that completely differently from an offensive standpoint.”
Along with the special team struggles, the Coyotes only had seven offensive possessions in the game.
“I’m not sure I’ve coached in the game where there were actually fewer possession exchanges,” Nielson said.
UND was able to keep the football for long periods of time on offense, as the Fighting Hawks success on the perimeter against the Coyotes defense helped them sustain possessions.
“Those (perimeter plays) ended up being five-to-eight-yard plays which allowed them to stay on schedule and drive the football consistently in the first three quarters. It was a strange game in that regard, because both teams made long drive after long drive, (which) shortened the game.”
The combination of UND’s offensive efficiency and USD’s special-teams blunders were enough for the Fighting Hawks to emerge victorious.
“It was a quiet bus ride home from North Dakota,” Nielson said. “We laid it all on the line and battled a good team that plays well at home. We knew we were going to have to play really well and just didn’t quite find a way to get it done.”
Nielson wants his team to be prepared for an experienced and physical Northern Iowa (5-5, 4-3 MVFC) defense this week. He added that the Panthers’ offense is more multiple this year, which has led to greater success for them.
“(Their offense) playing with a lot more confidence,” Nielson said. “They’re a more diverse offensive football team in their ability to spread the football around in the passing game as well as run the football.”
USD will have a shot to get a fourth win to close out the 2022 season Saturday.
Northern Iowa (5-5) at South Dakota (3-7)
1 p.m., DakotaDome
SERIES: Northern Iowa leads 30-20-1.
LAST MEETING: USD beat the Panthers 34-21 in Cedar Falls in the 2021 season.
LAST TIME OUT: USD dropped a 28-19 decision at North Dakota. UNI had a last-second loss to top-ranked South Dakota State on Nov. 5.
NEXT UP: This game marks the regular season finale for both squads.
