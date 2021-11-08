WACO, Texas—South Dakota football is up four spots to No. 17 in this week’s AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll following the Coyotes’ 42-21 road win at Western Illinois Saturday. It is the fifth consecutive week that South Dakota has been ranked in the poll.
South Dakota (6-3, 4-2 MVFC), winner of four of its last five, hosts No. 7 South Dakota State (7-2, 4-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the DakotaDome. It is one of four top-25 matchups this week, half of which take place inside the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The others are:
No. 24 Northern Iowa at No. 14 Missouri State
No. 8 Eastern Washington at No. 4 UC Davis
No. 25 Eastern Kentucky at No. 1 Sam Houston State
Six MVFC teams are ranked this week including No. 6 North Dakota State and No. 16 Southern Illinois.
