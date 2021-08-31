If you came to Tuesday night’s Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball opener looking for an action packed, back-and-forth, heavyweight bout, you got what you came for.
The fifth-rated Harrisburg Tigers bested Yankton 25-13, 14-29, 19-25, 27-25, 16-14 on Tuesday night at Yankton High School.
“You never want to look back and say ‘what if’” said Yankton Gazelles head coach Chelsea Law. “But we were just missing a few plays in some crucial areas.”
After a strong showing, 2-2 with wins over Kearney and South Sioux City, last weekend in Norfolk, NE, the Yankton Gazelles were eager for Tuesday night’s ESD matchup.
“It felt good to get the taste of winning last weekend,” said Yankton senior Jordyn Salvatore. “But, like tonight we had a couple close sets that didn’t go our way. We are working on finishing.”
Harrisburg entered Tuesday’s contest off a clean three-march sweep of the Huron Invitational and ranked fifth in this week’s Class AA poll.
The Tigers wasted no time jumping out to a fast start. An early 7-1 lead propelled the Tigers to a 25-13 dominant first set victory.
Set two, however, was a much different story.
“We came out a little bit flat right away and I didn’t think we played with confidence in that opening set,” said Law. “I thought we did a great job bouncing back. Our defense really stepped it up which led to a solid attack.”
After seven ties and four lead changes to open the second set, Yankton went on an offensive tear to break away, claiming a 25-14 set victory and evening the match.
Set three was much of the same, as Yankton pulled away to a 25-19 set victory and a 2-1 match lead.
“We just need to finish,” said Salvatori. “We all try to focus on taking things one point at a time. We need to keep doing that even at the end of sets.”
The intensity levels really increased in sets four and five. In the end, it was Harrisburg down the stretch claiming 27-25 and 16-14 victories in the matches final two frames.
“Finishing comes with experience,” said Law. “As we continue to develop and progress, we will finish those types of games.”
Chloe McDermott led the way for Yankton, finishing with 17 kills and 28 digs.
Salvatori posted 14 kills and 17 digs, while Camille McDermott had 30 assists and 10 digs.
Harrisburg swept the Gazelles in sub-varsity play. The Tigers picked up two set victories in each of the junior varsity, sophomore, 9th A, and 9th B matches.
Harrisburg takes their four-game win streak into a Thursday matchup with Tea Area.
Yankton will be at home again on Thursday as the Gazelles play host to Beresford.
“Coming out right away with that confidence we that we can play with is so important,” said Law. “We are going to work on coming out right away with that kind of mentality going forward.”
