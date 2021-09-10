One of the many signs that you’re having a good night?
Your punter makes a highlight reel type of a play on a night when the offense didn’t require his services very often.
It was that kind of evening on Friday for the Yankton football team, which dominated in every facet to the tune of a 58-0 thrashing of Spearfish at Crane-Youngworth Field.
With 90 seconds remaining in a game that had long since been decided, Yankton’s junior punter Trevor Paulsen retreated to pick up the ball after a high snap and proceeded to run 30 yards for a first down.
The play further electrified his teammates, who were able to bounce back from last week’s loss to Aberdeen Central.
“The challenge this week wasn’t just that we win, it was playing to our level of excellence,” said Yankton head coach Brady Muth, whose Bucks improved to 2-1 on the season.
“We’re so close. We wanted them to play fierce football and they did that.”
And midway through the first quarter, that barrage of fierce football began.
Spearfish intercepted a Yankton pass on the Bucks’ first drive of the game, but the home team then proceeded to score on their next nine drives and used a 30-point second quarter to build a 44-0 cushion at halftime.
With a running clock after halftime, the Bucks then scored twice more in the third quarter and their defense kept the pressure on the Spartans — who used three quarterbacks in the game.
Yankton’s starting quarterback, though, was particularly effective.
Junior Rugby Ryken threw for nearly 150 yards with three touchdowns, and was especially efficient in his improvisational skills, according to his coach.
“Rugby was so special tonight,” Muth said. “So much of what he does might not be noticed by the average fan, but all of those plays he makes might look like we call them that way, but those are checks he makes.”
Senior James Stewart scored Yankton’s first touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run at the 4:33 mark of the first quarter. Senior Jaden Supergeci then intercepted a Spearfish pass two minutes later, and Ryken then found junior Gavin Swanson for a 37-yard touchdown completion a minute later.
Swanson then scored back-to-back short-yardage touchdowns (the second of which gave Yankton a 28-0 lead), and following a fumble recovery by junior Luke Bernatow, Ryken hit senior Cameron Zahrbock for a 5-yard touchdown at the 5:41 mark of the second quarter.
Paulsen connected on a 24-yard field goal on Yankton’s next drive, and Ryken then threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to senior Max Raab on the next series.
Yankton’s final two touchdowns came in the third quarter on a 25-yard run by senior Ethan Bradwisch and a 24-yard connection from sophomore Lucas Kampshoff to sophomore Austin Gobel.
Not only was Muth impressed with his defense, he continued to rave about his starting quarterback, Ryken.
“The amount of improvement we’ve seen with him, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Muth said.
“You’re literally seeing his progression week by week. Last year he had ‘it,’ but it wasn’t always there; this year, he’s locked in.”
Yankton stays home next week to host Sioux Falls Jefferson next Friday at 7 p.m.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
SPEARFISH (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
YANKTON (2-1) 14 30 14 0 — 58
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
YHS — James Stewart, 2-yard run (Trevor Paulsen kick); 4:33
YHS — Gavin Swanson, 37-yard pass from Rugby Ryken (Paulsen kick); 1:26
Second Quarter
YHS — Swanson, 1-yard run (Paulsen kick); 11:48
YHS — Swanson, 2-yard run (Paulsen kick); 6:42
YHS — Cameron Zahrbock, 5-yard pass from Ryken (kick no good); 5:41
YHS — Paulsen, 24-yard field goal; 2:53
YHS — Max Raab, 30-yard pass from Ryken (Paulsen kick); 1:42
Third Quarter
YHS — Ethan Bradwisch, 25-yard run (Gavin Fortner kick); 4:19
YHS — Austin Gobel, 24-yard pass from Lucas Kampshoff (Fortner kick); 9:11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.