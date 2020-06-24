The Yankton Lakers survived a late surge to claim a 14-9 victory over Tyndall in youth baseball action on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Austin Gobel went 4-for-4 with three RBI to lead Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff doubled. Hunter Teichroew, Tyson Prouty, Frankie Int Veld, Sean Turner, Cayden Wavrunek and Carson Conway each had a hit in the victory.
Payton Peterson pitched five innings, striking out three, for the win.
The Lakers, 2-1, host Brookings on Friday. Start time for the doubleheader is noon.
Legion: Vermillion 4-3, S.F. East 1-2
VERMILLION — Vermillion earned a doubleheader sweep over Sioux Falls East in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday at Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
In the opener, Dylan Thelen took a shutout into the seventh inning as Vermillion beat East 4-1.
Jacob Chaussee doubled for Vermillion. Drew Thelen, Dylan Thelen, Connor Saunders and Willis Robertson each had a hit in the win.
Grant Graber and Aidan Beck each had a hit for East.
Dylan Thelen struck out three in six-plus innings of work for the win. Gray Petersen got out of a jam in the seventh to earn the save. Brady Christoffels took the loss.
In the nightcap, Dylan Thelen’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh lifted Vermillion to a 3-2 victory.
Jack Kratz had two hits for Vermillion. Drew Thelen, Saunders, Robertson and Charlie Ward each had a hit in the victory.
For East, Garren Heinert doubled and singled to lead the way. Logan Bakker doubled. Graber, Christoffels, Brooks Stein and Ty Schafer each had a hit in the effort.
Peterson pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Nate Sprenkle took the loss, also in relief.
Vermillion, 8-2, travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Monday. East, 4-8, heads to Fargo, North Dakota, for a tournament this weekend.
Amateur: Vermillion 7, S.F. Squirrels 3
VERMILLION — Alex Mogensen helped his own cause, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI, to lead the Vermillion Grey Sox past the Sioux Falls Squirrels 7-3 in amateur baseball action on Tuesday at Prentis Park.
Carter Kratz had two hits for Vermillion. Braden Smutz doubled, and David Kerian, Nate Robertson and Riley Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Weston Smith doubled and singled for Sioux Falls. Lucas Wilber and Carter Ades each had two hits. Damon Baruth added a double for the Squirrels.
Mogensen struck out six in seven innings for the win. Osha Brewer struck out four in two innings of shutout relief. Brandon Ford took the loss, striking out eight in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
SIOUX FALLS 000 102 000 — 3 11 1
VERMILLION 102 020 02X — 7 9 2
