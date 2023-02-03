TRIPP — Megan Reiner scored a game-high 30 points to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour past Marty 55-42 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Kinley Spaans posted 12 points and four steals for TDA. Mia Reiner grabbed 15 rebounds. Faith Goehring posted eight rebounds. Megan Reiner also had three steals in the victory.
Rosario Zephier led Marty with 13 points. Hawk Bair and Zoe Waln each had seven points.
TDA, 7-7, travels to Wessington Springs today (Saturday). Marty travels to Pine Ridge on Monday.
TDA won the JV game 29-28.
MARTY (5-9) 8 13 14 7 — 42
TRI-DEL-ARM (7-7) 10 15 13 17 — 55
Bon Homme 43, Avon 36
TYNDALL — Taycee Ranek finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Bon Homme past Avon 43-36 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Erin Heusinkveld posted 10 points, eight reobunds and three steals for Bon Homme. Jurni Vavruska added eight points in the victory.
McKenna Kocmich scored a game-high 17 points for Avon. Courtney Sees added 13 points.
Bon Homme, 7-7, travels to Menno on Monday. Avon travels to White Lake to face Kimball-White Lake on Monday.
AVON (7-8) 7 6 7 16 — 36
BON HOMME (7-7) 9 3 13 18 — 43
Gayville-Volin 47, Bridgewater-Emery 35
GAYVILLE — Maia Achen and Taylor Hoxeng combined for 37 points to lead Gayville-Volin past Bridgewater-Emery 47-35 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Achen scored 19 points and Hoxeng finished with 18 points for Gayville-Volin. Keeley Larson had six rebounds in the victory.
Oakley Weber led Bridgewater-Emery with 14 points and five steals.
Gayville-Volin hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Tuesday. Bridgewater-Emery travels to Flandreau on Tuesday.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (2-14) 9 5 9 12 — 35
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-11) 10 15 8 14 — 47
Irene-Wakonda 45, Menno 25
MENNO — Irene-Wakonda used three players in double figures to claim a 45-25 victory over Menno in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Madison Orr led a balanced Irene-Wakonda attack with 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Emma Marshall posted 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Quinn McDonald had 10 points and four steals. Kaitlynn Mellem added nine points in the victory.
Allison Lehr led Menno with eight points. Layne Schmidt grabbed six rebounds. Abby Bender added three steals.
Irene-Wakonda hosts Vermillion on Feb. 10. Menno hosts Bon Homme on Monday.
Menno won the JV game 36-13.
IRENE-WAKONDA (5-11) 10 7 16 12 — 45
MENNO (3-13) 8 2 9 6 — 25
AC-DC 64, Colome 19
COLOME — Andes Central-Dakota Christian built a 34-12 halftime lead on the way to a 64-19 victory over Colome in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Allison Muckey finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead a balanced AC-DC barrage. Josie Brouwer scored 16 points. Nadia VanZuidam netted 11 points. Claire Johnson had eight points. Isabella Brouwer had five steals in the victory.
Maura Luedke led Colome with 12 points.
AC-DC, 12-2, travels to Marty on Tuesday. Colome travels to White Lake to face Kimball-White Lake today (Saturday).
AC-DC won the JV game 35-28.
ANDES CENT.-DC (12-2) 14 20 12 18 — 64
COLOME (0-14) 3 12 16 19
Lewis & Clark Conf.
Bloomfield 50, Winside 39
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Bloomfield topped Winside 50-39 in the seventh place game of the Lewis & Clark Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Friday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Madison Abbenhaus scored 29 points to lead Bloomfield. Christina Martinson added seven points in the victory.
Bloomfield travels to Neligh-Oakdale on Tuesday. Winside travels to Stanton on Tuesday.
WINSIDE (7-13) 10 13 9 7 — 39
BLOOMFIELD (6-13) 14 13 8 15 — 50
Osmond-Randolph 39, Winnebago 38
WAUSA, Neb. — Osmond-Randolph outlasted Winnebago 39-38 in the Clark Bracket third place game of the Lewis & Clark Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Friday in Wausa, Nebraska.
Cali Gutz scored 18 points to lead Osmond-Randolph. Erin Engel pulled down 11 rebounds for the Hawks. Ella Scott and Sophie Gansebom each had three steals, and Keli Aschoff added five assistsi n the victory.
Osmond-Randolph travels to Hartington Cedar Catholic on Monday. Winnebago hosts Wakefield on Tuesday.
WINNEBAGO (4-16) 5 16 4 13 — 38
OSMOND-RANDOLPH (5-13) 10 10 8 11 — 39
