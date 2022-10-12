VERMILLION — New coach. New faces. Same high expectations.
One season after the South Dakota women’s basketball team made its first-ever trip to the Sweet 16, the Coyotes are set to begin the 2022-23 season with five new starters and a new head coach, Kayla Karius.
Karius wants the culture of her team this season to be built organically.
“Because we’ve spent so much time together and because of the culture that’s in place, we’ve been talking a lot about culture here recently and identifying who we want to be,” she said as USD hosted its “media day” on Wednesday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC). “We have a lot of core players back, but our team looks very different. So, we have to be different culturally.
“More than anything, (our culture is) ‘Program over everything.’ This team wants what’s best for each other. (The players) look inside the circle, they are diving on loose balls, they give up their bodies, and they sacrifice for each other. That carries over off the court. They have the same exact mindset. They love spending time together. It’s a fun group to be around.”
Seniors Madison Grange, Allison Peplowski, Macy Guebert and Jeniah Ugofsky joined their head coach at the event, with all but Grange returning from last year’s Summit League championship team.
“We’ve mixed the old with the new,” Karius said. “We have nine returners (to the team from last season), three additions for the transfer portal as well as two freshmen along with a whole new staff. We’ve done a lot of team bonding (to start) developing some of that chemistry.”
The team had a chance to build those bonds on a trip to Greece in the first part of August. The team has its memories throughout that trip, including a trip to the Parthenon. Karius believes that having these off-court experiences helped in setting the foundation for the culture she wants to bring to the program.
“You have to have that foundation in place for our staff to build with our players,” she said.
We have that trust in place now where when we go into games and go into starting to challenge them a little bit more in-game situations or tough situations, when things don’t go your way and adversity hits, you have that trust as the foundation to fall back on that we’re coaching out of a place of love and that we’ve got that relationship already in place.”
Guebert said talking to players on the Greek teams that USD scrimmaged against was a wonderful experience.
“We got to eat with them and go to the beach with them,” she said. “It was cool to hear their experience growing up and playing basketball versus ours in a different country.”
While Grange, a graduate transfer from Utah Valley, committed to the team after it got back from Greece August 19, she knew USD was the right place for her.
“The coaching staff was incredible,” she said. “With the calls that I’ve had with them, they care about their players. They care about our success here at USD. That was a big (aspect of my decision) for me along with the team. I got along with them very well. I had a short visit here, but I knew right away this is where I needed to be. I am super excited to get going with these girls this year.”
The team will get going in an exhibition game against South Dakota Mines Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the SCSC. The Coyotes will open regular season play against Midland at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the SCSC.
