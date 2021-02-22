BASKETBALL

NEB. BOYS’ SUB-DISTRICTS

C2-4 AT LYONS-DECATUR

First Round, Feb. 22

Tri County Northeast 67, Omaha Nation 46

Semifinals, Feb. 23

No. 1 BRLD (15-4) vs. No. 4 Tri County Northeast (12-10), 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Wakefield (19-4) vs. No. 3 Ponca (12-10), 7:30 p.m.

Championship, Feb. 25

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

C2-5 AT CEDAR CATHOLIC

First Round, Feb. 22

Crofton 40, Plainview 31

Semifinals, Feb. 23

No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (16-6) vs. No. 5 Crofton (3-19), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Lutheran High Northeast (13-7) vs. No. 3 Elkhorn Valley (12-10), 7:30 p.m.

Championship, Feb. 25

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

D1-4 AT LAUREL-CC

First Round, Feb. 22

Hartington-Newcastle 50, Randolph 40

Semifinals, Feb. 23

No. 1 Walthill (16-4) vs. No. 4 Hartington-Newcastle (9-14), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (14-10) vs. No. 3 Homer (10-14), 7:45 p.m.

Championship, Feb. 25

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

D1-5 AT NIOBRARA

First Round, Feb. 22

Niobrara-Verdigre 60, Boyd County 53

Semifinals, Feb. 23

No. 1 Osmond (19-3) vs. No. 4 Niobrara-Verdigre (8-14), 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Creighton (13-9) vs. No. 3 Bloomfield (11-12), 8 p.m.

Championship, Feb. 25

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

D2-6 AT O’NEILL ST. MARY’S

First Round, Feb. 22

Santee 84, Wausa 56

Semifinals, Feb. 23

No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (20-1) vs. No. 4 Santee (6-7), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Wynot (16-7) vs. No. 3 Stuart (13-7), 7:30 p.m.

Championship, Feb. 25

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

OTHER NEBRASKA SCORES

District B-1

Nebraska City 47, Beatrice 45

District B-2

Omaha Gross Catholic 46, Platteview 38

District B-4

Elkhorn Mount Michael 66, Elkhorn North 40

District B-5

Bennington 80, South Sioux City 30

District B-6

Seward 72, Crete 70

District B-7

Hastings 43, McCook 41

District B-8

Alliance 52, Gering 43

Sidney 48, Scottsbluff 44

Sub-District C2-1

Johnson County Central 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46

Sub-District D1-8

Riverside 62, Palmer 39

Sub-District D1-9

Axtell 76, Hi-Line 56

Sub-District D2-9

Southwest 60, Wauneta-Palisade 56

S.D. GIRLS’ REGIONS

REGION 4A

First Round, Feb. 23

No. 5 Lennox (8-12) at No. 4 Canton (11-7), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Beresford (4-13) at No. 2 Tea Area (14-6), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Elk Point-Jefferson (4-16) at No. 3 Vermillion (12-8), 7 p.m.

SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 25

Canton/Lennox winner at Dakota Valley (14-5), 7 p.m.

Vermillion/EPJ winner vs. Tea Area/Beresford winner, 7 p.m.

REGION 5A

First Round, Feb. 23

No. 5 Madison (5-15) at No. 4 Wagner (8-12), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Parker (3-15) at No. 3 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (13-7), 7 p.m., Plankinton

SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 25

Wagner/Madison winner at No. 1 McCook Central-Montrose (15-5), 7 p.m., Salem

MVP/Parker winner at Parkston (14-6), 7 p.m.

REGION 5B

First Round, Feb. 22

Freeman 55, Canistota 40

Centerville 58, Gayville-Voliln 45

Alcester-Hudson 44, Freeman Academy-Marion 20

Second Round, Feb. 23

No. 8 Freeman (6-14) at No. 1 Viborg-Hurley (15-4), 7 p.m., Hurley

No. 5 Irene-Wakonda (8-12) at No. 4 Bridgewater-Emery (12-8), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Centerville (10-11) at No. 2 Menno (13-6), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Alcester-Hudson (9-12) at No. 3 Scotland (15-5), 7 p.m.

SoDak16 Qualifier, Feb. 25 at Irene

VH/Freeman winner vs. BE/IW winner, 5:30 p.m.

Menno/Centerville winner vs. Scotland/AH winner, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 6B

First Round, Feb. 22

Marty Indian 75, Colome 50

Platte-Geddes 47, Bon Homme 34

Avon 51, Gregory 40

Second Round, Feb. 23

No. 8 Marty (6-6) at No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (18-2), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Burke (11-9) at No. 4 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (12-8), 7 p.m., Armour

No. 7 Platte-Geddes (8-13) at No. 2 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (15-5), 7 p.m., DCS

No. 6 Avon (8-13) at No. 3 Kimball-White Lake (12-8), 7 p.m., White Lake

SoDak 16 Qual., Feb. 25 at Mitchell

CS/Marty/Colome winner vs. TDA/Burke winner, 6:30 p.m.

ACDC/PG winner vs. KWL/Avon winner, 8 p.m.

OTHER GIRLS’ REGIONS

REGION 1B FIRST ROUND

Langford 47, Great Plains Lutheran 43

REGION 2B FIRST ROUND

Potter County 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 15

REGION 3B FIRST ROUND

Arlington 65, Iroquois 37

Estelline/Hendricks 54, Wessington Springs 22

REGION 4B FIRST ROUND

Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Chester 39

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38, Mitchell Christian 35

MONDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Burke 74, Colome 45

Corsica/Stickney 63, Parkston 60

Dell Rapids 62, Garretson 54

Groton Area 49, Warner 43

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Highmore-Harrold 50

Lower Brule 63, Mobridge-Pollock 50

Marty Indian 76, Andes Central 74

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, McCook Central/Montrose 47

Stanley County 68, Miller 42

Tri-Valley 61, Baltic 46

Vermillion 82, Canton 36

Wagner 68, Beresford 47

MONDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Brandon Valley 50, Watertown 47

GPAC MEN’S TOURN.

Quarterfinals, Feb. 24

No. 8 Mount Marty (9-16) at No. 1 Morningside (20-4), 8 p.m.

No. 5 Concordia (17-8) at No. 4 Dakota Wesleyan (18-7), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Dordt (18-7) at No. 3 Jamestown (18-7), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Briar Cliff (12-13) at No. 2 Northwestern (20-5), 8 p.m.

GPAC WOMEN’S TOURN.

Quarterfinals, Feb. 24

No. 8 Jamestown (15-10) at No. 1 Morningside (23-2), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Dordt (15-10) at No. 4 Briar Cliff (16-9), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Midland (15-10) at No. 3 Northwestern (16-9), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan (14-10) at No. 2 Concordia (18-7), 7 p.m.

