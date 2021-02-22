BASKETBALL
NEB. BOYS’ SUB-DISTRICTS
C2-4 AT LYONS-DECATUR
First Round, Feb. 22
Tri County Northeast 67, Omaha Nation 46
Semifinals, Feb. 23
No. 1 BRLD (15-4) vs. No. 4 Tri County Northeast (12-10), 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Wakefield (19-4) vs. No. 3 Ponca (12-10), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 25
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
C2-5 AT CEDAR CATHOLIC
First Round, Feb. 22
Crofton 40, Plainview 31
Semifinals, Feb. 23
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (16-6) vs. No. 5 Crofton (3-19), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Lutheran High Northeast (13-7) vs. No. 3 Elkhorn Valley (12-10), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 25
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
D1-4 AT LAUREL-CC
First Round, Feb. 22
Hartington-Newcastle 50, Randolph 40
Semifinals, Feb. 23
No. 1 Walthill (16-4) vs. No. 4 Hartington-Newcastle (9-14), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (14-10) vs. No. 3 Homer (10-14), 7:45 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 25
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
D1-5 AT NIOBRARA
First Round, Feb. 22
Niobrara-Verdigre 60, Boyd County 53
Semifinals, Feb. 23
No. 1 Osmond (19-3) vs. No. 4 Niobrara-Verdigre (8-14), 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 Creighton (13-9) vs. No. 3 Bloomfield (11-12), 8 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 25
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
D2-6 AT O’NEILL ST. MARY’S
First Round, Feb. 22
Santee 84, Wausa 56
Semifinals, Feb. 23
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (20-1) vs. No. 4 Santee (6-7), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Wynot (16-7) vs. No. 3 Stuart (13-7), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 25
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
OTHER NEBRASKA SCORES
District B-1
Nebraska City 47, Beatrice 45
District B-2
Omaha Gross Catholic 46, Platteview 38
District B-4
Elkhorn Mount Michael 66, Elkhorn North 40
District B-5
Bennington 80, South Sioux City 30
District B-6
Seward 72, Crete 70
District B-7
Hastings 43, McCook 41
District B-8
Alliance 52, Gering 43
Sidney 48, Scottsbluff 44
Sub-District C2-1
Johnson County Central 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46
Sub-District D1-8
Riverside 62, Palmer 39
Sub-District D1-9
Axtell 76, Hi-Line 56
Sub-District D2-9
Southwest 60, Wauneta-Palisade 56
S.D. GIRLS’ REGIONS
REGION 4A
First Round, Feb. 23
No. 5 Lennox (8-12) at No. 4 Canton (11-7), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Beresford (4-13) at No. 2 Tea Area (14-6), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Elk Point-Jefferson (4-16) at No. 3 Vermillion (12-8), 7 p.m.
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 25
Canton/Lennox winner at Dakota Valley (14-5), 7 p.m.
Vermillion/EPJ winner vs. Tea Area/Beresford winner, 7 p.m.
REGION 5A
First Round, Feb. 23
No. 5 Madison (5-15) at No. 4 Wagner (8-12), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Parker (3-15) at No. 3 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (13-7), 7 p.m., Plankinton
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 25
Wagner/Madison winner at No. 1 McCook Central-Montrose (15-5), 7 p.m., Salem
MVP/Parker winner at Parkston (14-6), 7 p.m.
REGION 5B
First Round, Feb. 22
Freeman 55, Canistota 40
Centerville 58, Gayville-Voliln 45
Alcester-Hudson 44, Freeman Academy-Marion 20
Second Round, Feb. 23
No. 8 Freeman (6-14) at No. 1 Viborg-Hurley (15-4), 7 p.m., Hurley
No. 5 Irene-Wakonda (8-12) at No. 4 Bridgewater-Emery (12-8), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Centerville (10-11) at No. 2 Menno (13-6), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Alcester-Hudson (9-12) at No. 3 Scotland (15-5), 7 p.m.
SoDak16 Qualifier, Feb. 25 at Irene
VH/Freeman winner vs. BE/IW winner, 5:30 p.m.
Menno/Centerville winner vs. Scotland/AH winner, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 6B
First Round, Feb. 22
Marty Indian 75, Colome 50
Platte-Geddes 47, Bon Homme 34
Avon 51, Gregory 40
Second Round, Feb. 23
No. 8 Marty (6-6) at No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (18-2), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Burke (11-9) at No. 4 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (12-8), 7 p.m., Armour
No. 7 Platte-Geddes (8-13) at No. 2 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (15-5), 7 p.m., DCS
No. 6 Avon (8-13) at No. 3 Kimball-White Lake (12-8), 7 p.m., White Lake
SoDak 16 Qual., Feb. 25 at Mitchell
CS/Marty/Colome winner vs. TDA/Burke winner, 6:30 p.m.
ACDC/PG winner vs. KWL/Avon winner, 8 p.m.
OTHER GIRLS’ REGIONS
REGION 1B FIRST ROUND
Langford 47, Great Plains Lutheran 43
REGION 2B FIRST ROUND
Potter County 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 15
REGION 3B FIRST ROUND
Arlington 65, Iroquois 37
Estelline/Hendricks 54, Wessington Springs 22
REGION 4B FIRST ROUND
Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Chester 39
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38, Mitchell Christian 35
MONDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Burke 74, Colome 45
Corsica/Stickney 63, Parkston 60
Dell Rapids 62, Garretson 54
Groton Area 49, Warner 43
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Highmore-Harrold 50
Lower Brule 63, Mobridge-Pollock 50
Marty Indian 76, Andes Central 74
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, McCook Central/Montrose 47
Stanley County 68, Miller 42
Tri-Valley 61, Baltic 46
Vermillion 82, Canton 36
Wagner 68, Beresford 47
MONDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Brandon Valley 50, Watertown 47
GPAC MEN’S TOURN.
Quarterfinals, Feb. 24
No. 8 Mount Marty (9-16) at No. 1 Morningside (20-4), 8 p.m.
No. 5 Concordia (17-8) at No. 4 Dakota Wesleyan (18-7), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Dordt (18-7) at No. 3 Jamestown (18-7), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Briar Cliff (12-13) at No. 2 Northwestern (20-5), 8 p.m.
GPAC WOMEN’S TOURN.
Quarterfinals, Feb. 24
No. 8 Jamestown (15-10) at No. 1 Morningside (23-2), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Dordt (15-10) at No. 4 Briar Cliff (16-9), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Midland (15-10) at No. 3 Northwestern (16-9), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan (14-10) at No. 2 Concordia (18-7), 7 p.m.
