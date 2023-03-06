SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota State Jackrabbits used two 11-0 first half runs to race past the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 87-60 in a Summit League Tournament semifinal at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Monday.
Jackrabbits head coach Aaron Johnston was proud of the way his team handled Oral Roberts’ press defense.
“This is the first time in however many years I've been a coach (where) we had to have a press break in after missed shots,” Johnston said. “I'm not being sarcastic. That's honestly something we haven't spent a lot of time on. Yesterday, we were able to talk about some ideas within the game. We switched it a couple of times to try and have a little better plan. On dead balls, we handled the pressure. No team is used to defending, getting a rebound, taking a couple of dribbles and have two or three people run it through.”
The Jackrabbits got two quick baskets to take a 5-0 lead, but seven early turnovers contributed to a choppy first five minutes. Still, the Jackrabbits played sound defensively as Oral Roberts had six early turnovers.
Once SDSU settled in, they went on an 11-0 run to take a 20-8 lead late in the first quarter. They used another 11-0 run at the start the second quarter to lead 35-14. Johnston credited his players hitting open looks after they broke the press.
“As we went on — I'd have to go back and look at every possession — but I thought ultimately that played in our hands,” he said. “We got a lot of good looks because of that.”
Despite not shooting the basketball as well in the third quarter, the Jacks got to the free throw line in what became a choppy game. Oral Roberts got within 16 points, 67-51, early in the fourth quarter but SDSU’s Haleigh Timmer hit a dagger 3-pointer to give the Jacks a 70-51 lead as they did not look back.
Johnston was proud of his team’s defensive effort, holding ORU to 30% shooting (20-66) in the contest.
“For the majority of the game, our defense was excellent,” he said. “We handled the pressure well. We were able to create a lot of offense because of that pressure.”
Timmer scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Jacks offensively.
“We started passing the ball around better and got used to their pressure,” Timmer said. “I was (making) the extra pass and I was able to hit some shots. It goes to show the strength of our team and how well we pass it.”
Tori Nelson added 14 points for SDSU, while Paige Meyer registered 11 points and five assists. Meyer is excited that the Jackrabbits get an opportunity to win their first Summit League Championship since the 2018-19 season.
“It would mean a lot, especially with falling short (in a 56-45 loss to South Dakota) last year,” she said. “We had an extra desire to get there. (We are) taking it one moment at a time and taking advantage of every opportunity.”
Hannah Cooper led ORU, 12-19, with 14 points in the contest.
The No. 1 seed Jackrabbits, 27-5, will play the No. 6 seed Omaha Mavericks, who defeated the No. 10 seed Kansas City Roos 69-60 in the second semifinal, in the Summit League Championship game Tuesday. Tip off time is set for 1 p.m. at the Denny.
