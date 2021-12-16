OMAHA, Neb. — A Hannah Sjerven layup with three seconds left lifted the University of South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team to a 73-71 win over Creighton Thursday night in Omaha, Nebraska.
Sjerven set a screen for Maddie Krull, the ball handler on the play, and Sjerven cut to the basket wide open. Krull found Sjerven who hit the layup to put USD ahead.
Chloe Lamb led the Coyotes with 20 points in a full 40 minutes of action. The Coyotes never led by more than a basket throughout the game. Creighton led by 12 early in the second quarter before the Coyotes were able to go on a run to get back into the game.
Sjerven finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Coyotes. Maddie Krull added 16 points and Liv Korngable 12 points and six assists.
Sioux Falls O’Gorman grad Emma Ronsiek led all scorers with 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Tatum Rembao added 15 points and six assists.
The Coyotes conclude non-conference play on a five-game win streak. USD is at Oral Roberts Monday and at Kansas City Wednesday to start conference play.
SOUTH DAKOTA (7-4)
Hannah Sjerven 7-15 3-4 17, Liv Korngable 5-10 0-0 12, Chloe Lamb 8-15 1-2 20, Kyah Watson 2-7 2-2 8, Maddie Krull 6-9 0-0 16, Natalie Mazurek 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 28-57 6-8 73.
CREIGHTON (6-3)
Carly Bachelor 0-1 1-2 1, Emma Ronsiek 9-11 2-2 23, Tatum Rembao 6-10 0-0 15, Lauren Jensen 1-5 3-4 5, Payton Brotzki 2-4 0-0 6, Morgan Maly 3-7 0-0 7, Rachael Saunders 2-5 0-0 5, Molly Mogensen 3-4 0-0 7, Mallory Brake 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 27-48 6-8 71.
SOUTH DAKOTA 8 22 27 16 —73
CREIGHTON 18 20 23 10 —71
Three-Pointers: USD 11-19 (Krull 4-5, Lamb 3-7, Korngable 2-2, Watson 2-5), CU 11-26 (Ronsiek 3-5, Rembao 3-5, Brotzki 2-3, Mogensen 1-2, Saunders 1-3, Maly 1-4, Bachelor 0-1, Jensen 0-3). Rebounds: USD 27 (Sjerven 8), CU 24 (Ronsiek 4, Rembao 4, Jensen 4). Assists: USD 19 (Korngable 6), CU 19 (Rembao 6). Steals: USD 7 (Lamb 3), CU 1 (Mogensen). Blocked Shots: CU 4 (Ronsiek, Rembao, Maly, Saunders), USD 2 (Krull 2). Personal Fouls: CU 17, USD 12. Turnovers: CU 13, USD 9. Attendance 1,067.
