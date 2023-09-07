The Dakota Valley Panthers were able to grab the overall champion in dance, while the Yankton Gazelles took fourth overall in dance and sixth in cheer at the 2023 Yankton Cheer and Dance Invitational on Thursday evening.
Dakota Valley competed in both the Jazz and Pom categories of dance, taking first in both of them. The Panthers scored 263.5 in jazz, 273 in pom, and 268.25 overall.
Dakota Valley head dance coach Carey Baczwaski is not only proud of her team, but also excited to see how this will continue to push them.
“I’m very excited for them, they have been working so hard this season and it is nice to see it pay off,” she said. “We weren’t really expecting this tonight because we were competing with a lot of Class AA teams, so I’m hoping this win will continue to push them to compete even harder at the next competition.”
Yankton’s dance team placed fourth overall, placing second in jazz with 246.5 points, and third in pom with 260.5.
Yankton head dance coach Stacy Ryken is proud of where her team is sitting this early in the season.
“We are in a good spot right. We changed a few things after last week’s meet, now we need to work on minor details and nail our routine,” she said. “It is the beginning of the season still, so you don’t want to peak too early, but we will use this meet as a push to keep working.”
Coach Ryken also talked about how well her girls did, even with there being a lot of emotion surrounding them with it being senior night.
“It can be a lot to take in on one night, both competing and celebrating the seniors, but it is always fun for the girls to dance at home,” Ryken said. “It is a great time for our seniors to be here and dance one last time in this gym.”
The Gazelles cheer team took home sixth place after scoring 197.5 to tie with Mitchell. Madalyn Wells, head cheer coach for Yankton, was excited to see her team meet compete well and meet their goals.
“I wanted them to place and score higher than did last year, and have more fun on the floor compared to last week, and they did both of those things,” Wells said.
Coach Wells added on to that by saying, “but I am hoping that the girls can continue this amp and energy after getting the score they wanted, and really run with it.”
All three of these teams will compete again on Tuesday at the Brandon Valley Invite, starting at 5 p.m.
All three coaches echoed each other, stating they are all very proud of their teams, but they’re ready to continue to work and compete.
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Dakota Valley 268.25; 2, S.F. Washington 261.75; 3, O’Gorman 256.5; 4, Yankton 253.25; 5, Harrisburg 246.25; 6, S.F. Jefferson 228.25; 7, Mitchell 222; 8, Brookings 218.25; 9, Beresford 203.75
JAZZ: 1, Dakota Valley 263.5; 2, Yankton 246; 3, Harrisburg 234.5
POM: 1, Dakota Valley 273; 2, S.F. Washington 264; 3, Yankton 260.5; 4, O’Gorman 256.5; 5, S.F. Jefferson 232.5; 6, Brookings 225.5; 7, Mitchell 223; 8, Beresford 202
HIP HOP: 1, S.F. Washington 259.5; 2, Harrisburg 258; 3, O’Gorman 256.5; 4, S.F. Jefferson 224; 5, Mitchell 221; 6, Brookings 211; 7, Beresford 205.5
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, S.F. Jefferson 271; 2, Harrisburg 267.5; 3, Brookings 251.5; 4, O’Gorman 248; 5, S.F. Washington 202.5; T6, Yankton 197.5; T6, Mitchell 197.5; 8, S.F. Roosevelt 186.5; 9, Dakota Valley 174; 10, S.F. Lincoln 171; 11, Bon Homme 116.5
