The Dakota Valley Panthers were able to grab the overall champion in dance, while the Yankton Gazelles took fourth overall in dance and sixth in cheer at the 2023 Yankton Cheer and Dance Invitational on Thursday evening.

Dakota Valley competed in both the Jazz and Pom categories of dance, taking first in both of them. The Panthers scored 263.5 in jazz, 273 in pom, and 268.25 overall.

