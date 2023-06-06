Yankton Fury Red claimed a doubleheader sweep over the Sanford Sports Academy White team in youth softball action on Tuesday at Riverside Park.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 3:01 am
Yankton Fury Red claimed a doubleheader sweep over the Sanford Sports Academy White team in youth softball action on Tuesday at Riverside Park.
In the opener, Elle Feser homered and doubled, driving in six runs, as Yankton won 8-0 in five innings.
Brooklyn Townsend and Logan Miller each had two hits for Yankton. Paige Hatch and Rileigh Foster each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample struck out 10 batters and allowed four hits in the five-inning contest for the win.
In the nightcap, Yankton built an 11-0 lead and held on for a 16-8 victory in four innings.
Regan Garry doubled and singled, and Annika Gordon and Townsend each had two hits for Yankton. Sample, Foster and Hatch each doubled, with Hatch driving in three runs in the victory.
Garry picked up the win, allowing one earned run in the four-inning contest.
Yankton plays in the Extra Inning Invitational, beginning Saturday in Sioux Falls.
