OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Mount Marty finished 3-1 in the William Penn volleyball tournament, which concluded on Saturday.
MMU is now 7-5 on the season, matching the program’s win total from a year ago (7-19). The Lancers open Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Wednesday, hosting Doane. Start time is 7:30 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Julia Weber posted 14 kills and 11 digs to lead Mount Marty past Clarke 25-12, 25-17, 25-21 on Saturday.
Ally Whitmire finished with 36 assists and eight digs for MMU. Aubrey Herbolsheimer posted eight kills. Ava Wolfe had seven kills. Katelyn Chytka finished with 16 digs. Adisyn Indahl added five ace serves in the victory.
For Clarke, Jessica Schaad finished with seven kills and 11 digs. Rylie Bohanan had a team-high 14 digs. Kortney Harms added 10 assists.
MMU 3, Hannibal-LaGrange 0
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Mount Marty completed the William Penn Tournament with a 25-23, 25-9, 25-20 victory over Hannibal-LaGrange on Saturday.
Julia Weber and Mia Furst each had nine kills for Mount Marty. Ally Whitmire had 26 assists and 11 digs. Katelyn Chytka added 17 digs in the victory.
Chloe Moore led Hannibal-LaGrange with seven kills. Frances Knaul added 18 digs.
OSKALOOSA, Iowa – The Mount Marty Lancers took down Tabor College 26-24, 25-21, 25-20 on Friday.
The Lancers had two players get double-doubles in this contest. Julia Weber had 10 kills and 13 digs, while Ally Whitmire had 33 assists and 17 digs. Aubrey Herbolsheimer led the team in kills with 12 and had four assisted blocks. Ava Wolfe also had four assisted blocks, while Gabby Miller and Whitmire both had three assisted blocks. Katelyn Chytka led the team in digs, getting 21 in the game.
Tabor was led by Emma Rhodes double-double, as she had 31 assists and 11 digs. Offensively, the team was led by Fiona Sampaio’s 10 kills, while Kenna Brandes led defensively with 19 digs.
OSKALOOSA, Iowa – William Penn defeated the Mount Marty volleyball team 25-14, 25-14, 25-14 on Friday evening.
William Penn was led by Mariah Radmacher and Riley Hungate, who each had six kills in the game, Rungate also led in digs with nine. Chyanne Bradford led the team in assists with 12 and had seven digs.
MMU was led offensively with Julia Weber’s nine kills and Mia Furst’s seven kills. Ally Whitemire had 14 assists in the game to lead, as well as seven digs. Katelyn Chytka had 14 digs to lead defensively. Gabby Miller picked up a solo block in the game, while Weber and Athena Stanton each had an assisted block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.