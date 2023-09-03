OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Mount Marty finished 3-1 in the William Penn volleyball tournament, which concluded on Saturday.

MMU is now 7-5 on the season, matching the program’s win total from a year ago (7-19). The Lancers open Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Wednesday, hosting Doane. Start time is 7:30 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.