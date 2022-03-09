After a sixth place finish in state a year ago, the Dakota Valley Panthers were left wanting more. They’ll get their chance beginning today (Thursday), as the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament begins in Brookings.
“That’s definitely the goal the kids set out for each other,” said Panthers head coach Tammy Lilly. “We knew we had a lot of returners.”
The Panthers have been anchored by senior Rylee Rosenquist (22.5 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 5.1 apg, 3.2 spg), but she is far from their only weapon.
“Grace Bass (9.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.8 spg, 1.6 apg) has had two extraordinary games down the stretch,” Lilly said. “Peyton Tritz (10.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.7 spg, 1.7 apg) has hit some big outside shots, which has opened things up for Jorja Vandenhul (9.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.7 spg) down low. Brooke Carlson (5.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg) has a great shot from 15 feet.”
Lilly credits Tritz, a 5-4 guard, for setting the tone for a Panthers defense that creates 10.2 steals per game.
“Peyton presses the heck out of opposing teams,” she said. “She’s not big, but she defends kids that are bigger than her.”
The Panthers’ 19-4 record has come with losses to three of the other qualifiers in the Class A field, as well as one team that advanced to the SoDak 16. Carlson credits that success to team chemistry.
“We’re all so close. We’re all the best of friends,” she said. “Not only is there a lot of talent and skill on our team, we play for each other.”
One of those losses came to the Panthers’ first-round opponent, Dakota XII Conference rival West Central (21-2). The Trojans claimed a 64-53 victory on Jan. 11.
“We feel like we’ve grown a lot since that game,” Lilly said. “Our scoring separation has gotten better.”
The Trojans are led by Rylee Haldeman (16.5 ppg, 76 rebounds, 82 assists, 63 steals), Addy Kramer (14.4 ppg, 164 rebounds, 44 assists, 27 steals) and Tabor Teel (12 ppg, 148 rebounds, 45 assists, 42 steals).
“Haldemann is incredibly strong and quick,” Lilly said. “Teel is tough. Kramer is a phenomenal outside shooter. (Cambell Fischer) had four three’s against us last time, and she plays off the bench.
“We have to guard the perimeter and have good help-side defense.”
Defense will be just part of the equation if the Panthers hope to make a run in the tournament.
“We need to rebound well and stay out of foul trouble,” Lilly said. “We need to continue to be aggressive to the rim and move the ball on offense.”
Dakota Valley and West Central will face off in the 6 p.m. game today. The winner of that game will face the winner of Hamlin (21-2) and Sioux Falls Christian (20-3) on Friday. The tournament runs through Saturday.
